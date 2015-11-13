(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
International Bank of
Qatar (Q.S.C.)'s (IBQ; A+/Stable/bb+) new USD2bn euro
medium-term note (EMTN)
programme a Long-term rating of 'A+' and Short-term rating of
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be issued by IBQ Finance Limited in the Cayman
Islands. IBQ
Finance Limited is a limited liability company, a wholly owned
subsidiary of IBQ
that was set up solely to act as the issuer of debt funding.
The new programme's rating is driven by IBQ's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR),
reflecting Fitch's view that default of this senior unsecured
obligation would
reflect default of the entity in accordance with Fitch's rating
definitions.
Notes issued under this programme are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by IBQ. The guarantee constitutes direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligation of IBQ.
The notes, the guarantee and any non-contractual obligations
arising out of or
in connection with the notes will be governed by, and shall be
construed in
accordance with, English law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are linked and therefore sensitive to a change in
IBQ's IDR. The IDR
in turn is sensitive to a change in the perceived ability or
willingness of the
Qatari authorities to provide support to the bank, if needed.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
