(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BankUnited, Inc's (BankUnited; 'BBB'/Outlook Stable) senior 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2025 a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. The notes were issued under BankUnited's shelf registration filed on Oct. 26, 2015. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments in and advances to BankUnited's subsidiaries, including BankUnited, N.A. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as BankUnited's 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of BankUnited and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in BankUnited's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of bbb'. For more details on BankUnited's ratings and credit profile, see the press release 'Fitch Assigns 'BBB/F2' IDRs to BankUnited, Inc; Outlook Stable', dated Oct. 27, 2015, which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch currently rates BankUnited as follows: BankUnited, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior debt rating 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Viability Rating 'bbb'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'. BankUnited, N.A. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Long-term Deposits 'BBB+'; --Short-term Deposits 'F2'; --Viability Rating 'bbb'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA Associate Director +1-646-582-4918 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-0865 Committee Chairperson Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4547, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.