NEW YORK, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
BankUnited, Inc's
(BankUnited; 'BBB'/Outlook Stable) senior 4.875% fixed-rate
notes due 2025 a
senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. The notes were issued under
BankUnited's shelf
registration filed on Oct. 26, 2015.
The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes,
including investments
in and advances to BankUnited's subsidiaries, including
BankUnited, N.A.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as BankUnited's 'BBB'
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of BankUnited and will
rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in BankUnited's
IDR, which is
driven by its Viability Rating of bbb'.
For more details on BankUnited's ratings and credit profile, see
the press
release 'Fitch Assigns 'BBB/F2' IDRs to BankUnited, Inc; Outlook
Stable', dated
Oct. 27, 2015, which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch currently rates BankUnited as follows:
BankUnited, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior debt rating 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
BankUnited, N.A.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Long-term Deposits 'BBB+';
--Short-term Deposits 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
