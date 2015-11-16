(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned
Mercantile
Investments and Finance PLC (MIF) a National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB-(lka)'.
The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned the
company's outstanding
senior unsecured debentures a National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB-(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
MIF's rating reflects its modest franchise stemming from its
long operating
history, satisfactory capitalisation and loan-book exposure to
less risky
customer segments relative to peers. However, its ratings also
capture its high
risk appetite, which is evident in its substantial exposure to
equity
investments, low profitability metrics relative to peers and
greater reliance on
concentrated and short-term funding.
Equity investments accounted for 16.8% of total assets at the
end of the
financial year to March 2015 (FYE15), much higher than the level
at similarly
rated peers, leaving the company vulnerable to market risk. In
addition, MIF is
in breach of the regulator's rule that limits equity investments
to 25% of
capital funds for non-bank financial institutions, with equity
investments at
52.2% of capital funds at FYE15.
MIF's ROA has declined to 1.9% at end-1HFY16 from 3.2% at FYE13
largely due to
weak net interest margin (NIM) and high impairment charges
relative to peers.
Fitch believes that a potential increase in operating costs due
to branch
expansion and an increase in credit costs could hamper operating
profitability
and internal capital generation.
Fitch views MIF's concentrated deposit base and high negative
maturity
mismatches as risks to its funding profile. Deposits are the
main source of
funding for MIF, but its deposit base is highly concentrated
compared with
similarly rated peers.
MIF's negative mismatches of assets and liabilities of less than
one year are
higher than that for similarly rated peers. It amounted to 47%
of equity at
end-October 2015, 50% at FYE15 and 65% at FYE14. Unutilised
credit lines covered
52% of the negative mismatches at end-October 2015. Funding
lines sourced by MIF
by pledging its assets could help to reduce such mismatches.
MIFs regulatory Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreased to 19.6%
at end-1HFY16
from 21.7% at FYE15 (FYE14: 22.5%). The loan book increased by
21% in FYE15
(FYE14: 17%), in line with the industry. Fitch expects a further
dilution in
capitalisation due to MIF's expanding operations, but believes
that
capitalisation should remain satisfactory for its current
rating.
Fitch believes that MIF's higher exposure to less risky assets,
such as motor
cars (40% of total advances at FYE15) has supported its asset
quality. MIF's
gross regulatory NPL ratio (FYE15: 4.2%) has historically
remained below that of
the industry.
MIF's outstanding senior debentures are rated at the same level
as MIF's
National Long-Term Rating, as the issue ranks equally with the
obligations to
the company's other senior unsecured creditors.
The company was established in 1964, and is majority owned by
the Ondaatjie
family, who directly hold 57% of MIF's equity. At end-June 2015,
MIF accounted
for 3.3% of non-bank financial institution sector assets in Sri
Lanka. MIF
mainly provides vehicle financing through lease and hire
purchase.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
An upgrade of MIF's rating is contingent upon the company
significantly reducing
its exposure to equity investments, reducing high structural
maturity mismatches
and deposit concentrations, improving its core profitability and
maintaining its
capitalisation. A continued increase in MIF's large maturity
mismatches and a
sustained deterioration in its capitalisation and asset quality
relative to its
higher-rated peers could result in a downgrade.
The senior debt rating will move in tandem with the MIF's '
National Long-Term
Rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala,CFA
Analyst
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.