(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National Australia Bank Limited's (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 25 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance to AUD19.3bn. The fixed-rate bond is due in November 2022, and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate), and the asset percentage (AP) relied upon in Fitch's analysis of 89.5%, which is used in the asset coverage test and is equal to Fitch's break-even AP. This supports a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on NAB's IDR. The 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5% corresponds to a break-even overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%. The asset-disposal loss component of 13.9% remains the main driver of the break-even OC due to the significant maturity mismatch between the cover assets (16.2 years) and the liabilities (5.4 years). This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 3.9%. The cash-flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA' break-even OC by 5.2%, reflecting the longer weighted-average life of the assets versus the outstanding liabilities and the excess spread available under the programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any of the following occur: NAB's IDR is downgraded by four notches; the D-Cap falls by more than three categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in our analysis rises above the 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' break-even AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Sebastian Hebenstreit Analyst +61 2 8256 0360 Committee Chairperson Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess these ratings was National Australia Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 29 Jan 2015) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=994200 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.