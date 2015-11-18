(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche
Asset & Wealth
Management Germany (Deutsche AWM, comprising Deutsche Asset &
Wealth Management
International GmbH and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management
Investment GmbH) at
'Highest Standards'. It has simultaneously assigned a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Deutsche AWM's 'Highest Standards' Asset
Manager Rating is
driven by the stability of the company's core operations and
processes. It
benefits from the continued strategic commitment of its
shareholder Deutsche
Bank AG (A/Negative/F1). The rating is also driven by Deutsche
AWM's broadly
stable investment staff, sophisticated risk management processes
and the
implementation of Aladdin as the company's core fund management
operating
system.
The recently announced re-organisation of Deutsche Bank AG,
specifically the
forthcoming separation of the wealth- and asset-management
divisions, creates
some uncertainty. However, the impact on the rating is limited
as the bank has
identified asset management as a core division and wealth
management activities
fall outside the rating scope. There have also been some senior
level changes
announced - notably a change of CEO and CIO - although this has
only a limited
impact on the rating given the depth, and to date, relative
stability, of other
senior staff at the asset manager.
Consequently, a challenge for Deutsche AWM will be implementing
its new overall
organisation structure and separating wealth management
activities, which have
begun to be integrated with the asset management business from
2012. Another
challenge is the completion of the implementation of Aladdin
(provided by
BlackRock Solutions), notably for risk management and as the
core operating
system in Asia, replacing Charles River.
Deutsche AWM's 'Highest Standards' rating is based on the
following category
scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest (revised from High)
Technology: Highest
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based
on Fitch's
assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform.
Asset Managers
are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest
Standards', relative
to the standards applied by institutional investors in
international markets.
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category
demonstrate an
operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to
international
institutional standards.
COMPANY
Deutsche AWM benefits from the commitment of its main
shareholder, Deutsche Bank
AG and forms one of the bank's four core divisions as detailed
in its "Strategy
2020" document, published in October 2015. Deutsche AWM is the
market leader for
retail investment in Germany and second for institutional
investment. Its
operating history dates back to 1967. Its financial performance
is sound,
supported by the robust performance of its funds.
Assets under management have grown, notably in multi-asset.
Deutsche AWM has a
high degree of staff breadth and depth across the organisation
with good levels
of stability, despite the recently announced change of CEO and
CIO. They have
been replaced, respectively, by an external and internal
candidate.
CONTROLS
Deutsche AWM has a deep and efficient risk and control
framework. Risk
management and governance provide holistic, multi-level
assessment of business
and fund risks. Service provider governance and operational
risks are strongly
covered. Investment risk management is fully embedded in
investment processes
and quantified through enterprise-wide risk analytics including
liquidity risks
and stress testing. The governance of the project to implement
Aladdin has been
strong, as evidenced by the minimal level of operational losses
relating to the
project implementation to date.
INVESTMENTS
Deutsche AWM's investment processes are highly formalised and
consistently
applied globally. Its global investment resources are
significant (around 200
analysts) and it shares analysts' views effectively through
"G-Cube" (which will
eventually be replaced with a dedicated module in Aladdin), the
central
information sharing tool. The "CIO View" provides top-down
strategic and
tactical input to the investment process, communicated via model
portfolios
which are calibrated to individual fund or mandate objectives by
portfolio
managers, incorporating research analyst (bottom-up)
recommendations. Fitch
considers the role and strength of the investment quality
management teams a
differentiating factor.
OPERATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY
Deutsche AWM's operations are supported by specialists and
effective automated
workflows between the manager and State Street Bank and Trust
Company, the
company's main outsourcing provider for back office functions
and custody
services. Fitch considers its institutional and retail reporting
capabilities to
be of high quality.
The project to implement Aladdin is largely complete in EMEA and
the Americas.
The implementation process will start in Asia in 1Q16. The
completion of this
major project materially reduces implementation risk, which
drives the
improvement in score in the "Operations" category.
COMPANY PROFILE
The rating covers retail and institutional investment activities
in Germany
(comprising Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management International
GmbH and Deutsche
Asset & Wealth Management Investment GmbH, which provides
advisory and
management services for foreign segregated accounts). At
end-3Q15, Deutsche AWM
had total assets under management of approximately EUR1.1trn
globally.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the rating
drivers, notably through heightened staff turnover, operational
issues resulting
from the separation of the wealth- and asset-management
divisions or weakened
financial conditions. Specifically, Fitch would downgrade the
rating if there is
additional senior level staff turnover resulting in a material
attrition of the
company's investment knowledge or experience.
The rating would also be sensitive to a proposed sale of the
asset management
division (last considered by the bank in 2012). A material
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the
rating to be
downgraded. For additional information about Fitch's asset
manager ratings
guidelines, see the criteria referenced below.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
[Alastair Sewell, CFA]
[Senior Director]
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.