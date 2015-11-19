(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', with Stable Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the group's ownership structure and importance in the Norwegian life market, its strong capital adequacy, as well as its market-leading position in the occupational pension market for public sector entities in Norway. KLP is a mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities legally cannot default on their obligations, rely on 'AAA' state support, if required, and have a statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. Fitch views the ownership structure and potential support as key factors underpinning KLP's ratings. In 3Q15 low interest rates and falling equity markets resulted in weaker-than-expected operating profit for the quarter. KLP reported a negative value-adjusted return on its common investment portfolio for the quarter. As a result, financial buffers were weakened with the securities adjustment fund falling by NOK2.1bn to NOK17.5bn. KLP remains strongly capitalised in accordance with both the regulatory solvency margin and Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy. The regulatory solvency margin ratio was 245% at end-3Q15 (end-2014: 228%). In Fitch's opinion, the threat to profitability and capitalisation arising from a prolonged low interest rate environment is substantially mitigated by Norwegian life insurers' ability to annually re-price the interest rate guarantees for existing defined-benefit schemes. Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical diversification and growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary pension schemes. KLP's customers will have the opportunity to establish their own pension funds, which will pose the biggest challenge to the company over the medium term. KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with total assets of NOK527bn at end-3Q15. The company provides pension, financing and insurance services to the local government sector and state health enterprises as well as to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is 62%-owned by Norwegian municipalities and counties, 27% by the Norwegian government via state health enterprises, and 11% by public sector enterprises. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely unless KLP can greatly enhance the scale and profitability of its non-life operations, while maintaining or improving its strong group capital position. KLP could be downgraded upon a loss of business from local authorities or if a material number of its municipal clients set up proprietary schemes. In addition, a material depletion of capital strength, to a level at which supplementary reserves are insufficient to fund one year of minimum investment guarantees, could also contribute to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=994395 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.