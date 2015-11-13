(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of
Aon plc's (Aon)
ratings, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
debt ratings at
'BBB+', and the commercial paper ratings at 'F2'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Aon's recent 5.5-year
$400 million
senior unsecured notes issuance by Aon plc. Fitch has withdrawn
Aon Services
Luxembourg & Co S.C.A.'s IDR as the rated entity no longer
exists. Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage. A
complete list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects Aon's continued strong
competitive position,
balance sheet and cash flow generation, very good financial
flexibility, and
manageable financial leverage which are all within guidelines
for the rating
category.
Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is strong with cash and
short-term
investments of $783 million as of Sept. 30, 2015. Cash flow
remains significant
with earnings-based EBITDA interest coverage of roughly 9x for
the period and
averaging roughly 10x over the past five years. Through the
first nine months of
2015, cash flow from operations increased by nearly $200 million
to $1.1 billion
compared to the same period last year, free cash flow (FCF; less
capital
expenditures) also grew, due primarily to reduced expenses. The
company
generated $1.6 billion of cash flow from operations for the full
year 2014,
following $1.6 billion in 2013 and $1.4 billion in 2012. Fitch
notes that the
fourth quarter is typically Aon's strongest cash flow generator.
Financial flexibility has been improving year over year.
Interest coverage
remains solid despite some earnings pressure and a temporary
increase in
interest expense from prefunded debt due in part to lower
expenses including
reduced pension liabilities and restructuring program expenses,
and decreasing
capital expenditures. Aon's merger and acquisition activity has
remained below
its typical levels following the Hewitt acquisition. Fitch
expects Aon's
financial flexibility to remain strong going forward.
Financial leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA temporarily
increased from
roughly 2.2x at March 31, 2015 to 2.5x at trailing 12 months
(TTM) Sept. 30,
2015, due in part to prefunded debt, an increase in short-term
debt to take
advantage of share repurchase opportunities, and a reduction in
EBITDA from
one-time items and unfavorable foreign currency translation.
Excluding unusual
items, leverage is more in line with historical levels. Fitch
expects financial
leverage will likely decrease slightly by year-end 2015 with
some debt repayment
and anticipated earnings growth. Leverage will continue to be
manageable and
within both Fitch's expectations for the company and the
broker-sector credit
factor guidelines for the current rating category, with any debt
increases being
offset by growing EBITDA and increased cash flow.
Longer term, Fitch expects that leverage should remain
relatively stable with
some modest improvement, assuming continued EBITDA growth, and
anticipated
capital planning including share repurchases, which Fitch
considers
discretionary.
The new senior notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by
Aon Corporation
(Aon Corp.) and the ratings are therefore based on Aon Corp.'s
existing Fitch
'BBB+' IDR. Net proceeds from this new issuance will be used for
general
corporate purposes including the refinancing of short-term
commercial paper.
Fitch views the debt favorably as the new senior debt was issued
at an
attractive rate of 2.8% and a longer-dated maturity, due in
2021, resulting in
an improved liquidity profile with reduced near-term refinancing
risk.
Ultimately, Fitch does not expect any change to pro forma
financial leverage,
since the proceeds will likely be used to refinance existing
debt.
The ratings continue to reflect Aon's favorable competitive
position among the
top three global brokers, with major operations in (re)insurance
brokerage and
human capital consulting/outsourcing. The company continues to
demonstrate its
ability to retain clients and expand new business while
improving FCF and
maintaining profitability.
Partially offsetting these positive factors are continued
earnings pressure from
pension liabilities, competitive insurance market conditions
particularly in
reinsurance, and the global economic downturn. Organic growth in
the brokerage
segment was on par with the peer average in 2014. Favorably, the
company
reported organic revenue growth in both the Risk Solutions and
HR Solutions
businesses in 2014 and through Sept. 30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
the following:
--A sustained strong improvement in operating performance on an
absolute basis
and relative to peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1
billion and an
operating EBIT margin near 15%;
--A run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio less than 1.5x;
--Interest coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest more
than 12x.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
the following:
--A sustained increase in debt-to-EBITDA to more than 2.5x
(adjusted for large
one-time items) while maintaining an operating EBIT margin near
12%;
--A deterioration of the company's average EBITDA-to-interest
expense to lower
single digits;
--An impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the
balance sheet and
related ratios.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Aon plc
--$400 million 2.8% senior debt due 2021 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Aon plc
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4% senior debt due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--EUR500 million 2.875% senior debt due 2026 at 'BBB+';
--$256 million 4.25% senior debt due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.45% senior debt due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--$550 million 4.6% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 4.75% senior debt due 2045 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.125% senior debt due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$521 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest
debentures due
2027 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 6.25% senior debt due 2040 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following rating:
Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994044
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.