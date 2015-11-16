(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
(AEL) at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of AEL's
insurance operating subsidiaries: American Equity Investment
Life Insurance
Company (AEILIC), American Equity Investment Life Insurance
Company of New York,
and Eagle Life Insurance Company at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlooks
are Stable. A
full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of AEL's ratings reflects high credit quality
within AEL's bond
portfolio, continued good operating results, adequate
risk-adjusted
capitalization and the company's strong competitive position in
the fixed
indexed annuity market. The ratings also reflect AEL's
relatively high, albeit
declining, financial leverage, above-average exposure to
interest rate risk and
lack of diversification in earnings and distribution.
AEL's financial leverage and interest coverage metrics have
shown significant
improvement in recent years. The company's financial leverage
was approximately
27% at Sept. 30, 2015, down from a high of 43% at year-end 2010.
Likewise, GAAP
interest coverage has improved to 8.2x in the first nine months
of 2015 from
5.0x in 2012, and Fitch expects interest coverage to remain
above 8.0x for
full-year 2015 on a combination of improved earnings and lower
interest expense.
Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of above-average
credit quality. At
Sept. 30, 2015, the company's investment portfolio was
constructed primarily of
investment-grade fixed income securities. A high level of
liquidity in the
company's bond portfolio is supported by an above-average
allocation to publicly
traded bonds. At year-end 2014, the company's surplus exposure
to risky assets
(which Fitch considers to be such investments as below
investment-grade bonds,
troubled real estate, unaffiliated common equity and other
similar assets) was
52%, which is significantly below the industry average. Fitch
considers AEL's
risky assets ratio to be significantly overstated due to funds
withheld
reinsurance agreements.
Fitch views the NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of AEL's
primary insurance
subsidiary, AEILIC, as relatively stable over the past five
years and adequate
for the rating category. At Dec. 31, 2014, the company reported
an RBC ratio of
372%, up from 344% at year-end 2013.
AEL's above-average interest rate risk reflects the company's
focus on
spread-based annuity products, particularly fixed indexed
annuities. Despite the
company's strong recent track record in maintaining its
aggregate interest rate
spread, the near-term concern is the ongoing low interest rate
environment,
which continues to challenge the life insurance and annuity
sector's ability to
maintain interest rate spreads.
From a longer-term perspective, as AEL's book of business
matures, the
occurrence of a rapid increase in interest rates could have an
adverse effect on
its financial position, as it could result in a sharp increase
in surrenders
while the value of its largely fixed-rate investments decline in
market value.
Positively, Fitch notes that AEL's book of business continues to
exhibit strong
protection in terms of significant surrender charges which help
offset the cost
to the company of early policy terminations.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total
GAAP assets of
$47.1 billion and equity of $2.1 billion at Sept., 30 2015.
AEILIC, the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des
Moines and had
statutory total adjusted capital of $2.4 billion at June 30,
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ability of AEL to achieve a higher IFS rating is somewhat
constrained by the
company's limited diversity of earnings and cash flow given a
heavy focus on
fixed indexed annuities. This constraint could be overcome by
the following:
--Enhanced capitalization with RBC above 350% on a sustained
basis;
--Financial leverage below 25%;
--Continued stable or improved operating results and investment
quality.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A reduction in capitalization with RBC below 300%;
--Sustained deterioration in operating results such that
interest coverage is
below 3x;
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Financial leverage above 40%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB+';
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the following with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
Eagle Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994175
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.