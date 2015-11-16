(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long- and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Private Export
Funding Corporation
(PEFCO) at 'AAA/F1+', respectively. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed the 'AAA' rating on PEFCO's secured debt and the 'F1+'
rating on its
commercial paper. Fitch's ratings and Stable Outlook are
underpinned by PEFCO's
relationship with the United States' export credit agency,
Export-Import Bank of
the United States (Ex-Im), which is backed by the U.S. Treasury.
Although Ex-Im experienced a lapse in authority at the end of
June 2015 due to a
lack of reauthorization by the U.S. Congress, the guarantees
that Ex-Im has on
PEFCO's underlying loans and secured bonds remain in force over
the life of the
obligations. In October 2015, the U.S. House of Representatives
voted to
re-authorize Ex-Im in House Resolution 597 (Export-Import Bank
Reform and
Reauthorization Act of 2015). The U.S. Senate may include
Ex-Im's
reauthorization in the Surface Transportation Reauthorization
and Reform Act of
2015; however, the legislation has not yet been finalized or
signed into law. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
Fitch's Support Rating and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's
expectation of an
extremely high level of government support in the near- to
intermediate-term
irrespective of the prospects of Ex-Im reauthorization. PEFCO's
long-term IDR is
at its Support Rating Floor of 'AAA' and therefore is not likely
to be
downgraded unless Fitch changes its view of support.
These linkages are further articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating
Linkages to the
U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011, and the Sovereign
Support Section
(Section III) of the report 'Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated April 28, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SECURED DEBT, COMMERCIAL PAPER,
SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
PEFCO's ratings are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign rating
(IDRs of
'AAA/F1+'; Outlook Stable), based on Fitch's view on U.S.
government's financial
support for Ex-Im. PEFCO partners with commercial banks and
other entities to
fund U.S. exports in sectors such as aircraft, energy, small
business,
equipment, infrastructure and telecommunications. As a privately
owned
corporation that was created with the support of U.S. Treasury
and Ex-Im, PEFCO
achieves this mandate by making or purchasing loans in the
secondary market from
commercial lenders. In Fitch's view, PEFCO is of highest credit
quality as all
loans made by PEFCO are guaranteed or insured by Ex-Im (or other
U.S. government
institutions), whose obligations are backed by the full faith
and credit of the
U.S. government.
Guarantee Agreements
A key rating driver and Fitch's rationale for aligning PEFCO's
ratings to the
U.S. sovereign rating is PEFCO's guarantee agreements with
Ex-Im. Under explicit
agreements between Ex-Im and PEFCO, Ex-Im guarantees the
principal and interest
of all covered loans held by PEFCO and the interest payments on
senior secured
debt issued by PEFCO. All secured debt issued by PEFCO is
collateralized by
loans guaranteed by Ex-Im and is rated 'AAA'. PEFCO's Support
Rating of '1' and
Support Rating Floor of 'AAA' reflect Fitch's view that there is
an extremely
high probability of sovereign support for PEFCO through Ex-Im.
Guarantees through Maturity and Reputational Risk Mitigate Lapse
in Ex-Im
Authority
Fitch's ratings for PEFCO previously incorporated an expectation
that Ex-Im
would be reauthorized. However, Fitch's ratings also
contemplated that the
probability of government support of PEFCO would remain
extremely high
irrespective of Ex-Im's lack of re-authorization. This is
because the Amended
Guarantee and Credit Agreement, which governs Ex-Im's guarantee
of PEFCO's loans
and secured debt obligations, terminates at the end of 2020 but
such termination
does not impact the effectiveness of the guarantees throughout
the remaining
duration of the loans or secured debt obligations. In addition,
due to the high
level of reputation risk to U.S. sovereign debt, Fitch does not
foresee a
scenario where the U.S. government would not honor Ex-Im's
existing obligations
to PEFCO's secured note holders.
Multiple Sources of Liquidity
PEFCO's short-term IDR of 'F1+' corresponds to its long-term IDR
of 'AAA' and
reflects Fitch's view that PEFCO has the highest short-term
credit quality.
Notwithstanding government support, PEFCO's liquidity profile
benefits from
multiple sources of liquidity. Primary sources of liquidity
include withdrawals
of readily available cash, commercial paper issuance, cash that
could be
generated quickly via sales of high quality investment
securities, reverse
repurchase agreements with shareowner banks, additional asset
sales from
government guaranteed Ex-Im loans, and bank credit lines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SECURED DEBT, COMMERCIAL PAPER, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
PEFCO's ratings are highly sensitive to the U.S. sovereign
rating and to the
U.S. Congress's ability to reauthorize Ex-Im's charter over the
near term. An
unanticipated shift in PEFCO's fundamental business model
towards non-U.S.
government guaranteed lending or issuance of long-term unsecured
funding would
likely alter Fitch's view of support and result in negative
rating actions.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Private Export Funding Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Secured debt at 'AAA';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AAA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
