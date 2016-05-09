(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Big Five Automakers Blue Book here SHANGHAI, May 08 (Fitch) The Chinese big five state-owned automakers' (Big Five) standalone credit profiles are primarily underpinned by their core Sino-foreign joint ventures (JVs), which are the groups' main source of profits and internal liquidity in the form of cash dividends. Any ratings are likely to benefit from some notching uplift reflecting strong government support, says Fitch Ratings in the latest blue book series on the Chinese corporate sector. The Big Five, namely, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (Group), Dongfeng Motor Corporation, FAW Group Corporation, China Chang'an Automobile Group Corporation and Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC Group, A-/Stable), derive the vast majority of their vehicle sales and net profits from JVs with global auto-manufacturers. The JV structure helps lower business risks through shared capital commitments, shortened product development cycles and use of foreign JV partners' established brand images and proven safety records. A multiple-JV strategy helps the Big Five diversify across brands and products, but geographical concentration in China remains a key risk given that the Big Five's exports and overseas operations remain insignificant. Fitch expects government support to remain strong for the Big Five, as they are the backbone of China's automobile industry, which is strategically important to the nation's economic development, employment and industrial upgrading. Fitch rates BAIC Group and Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (A/Stable), a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, using a bottom-up approach with a three-notch uplift to reflect the support they receive, including capital injections, fiscal subsidies, project coordination, financing arrangements and government-sourced vehicle orders. Fitch proportionately consolidates the financials of the Big Five's core JVs to better reflect their financial health. Leading Sino-foreign JVs mostly have lean balance sheets - net cash positions in some cases - as they have enjoyed good profitability and steady free-cash-flow, thanks to their favourable cost structures compared to global peers and leadership in China's passenger vehicle market, where unit sales have tripled from 2008 to 2015. However, slowing passenger vehicle demand and intensifying competition could dampen JVs' profitability and operating cash flows in coming years. Proportionately consolidated group financial profiles may positively reflect the core JVs' financial strength, but large capex needs and weak profitability of other subsidiaries and affiliates, for example, proprietary brand passenger vehicles and new energy vehicles, may absorb the JV cash dividend payments and require additional debt funding. This can result in significant cash drains and increased leverage, which put pressure on the ratings. Fitch's report, titled "China Big Five Automakers: JVs Underpin Group Credit Profile" is the latest in a series of Fitch China Research Initiative publications dedicated to providing comprehensive, in-depth research and insight into the key credit aspects of corporate sectors in China. The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Jing Yang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3017 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.