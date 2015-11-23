(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 22 (Fitch) The consolidated
marketing sales for
seven major Indonesian property developers fell by a steep 59%
yoy in 3Q15. This
is because domestic demand for housing remained weak, which led
to developers
putting off a number of new project launches, says Fitch Ratings
in the agency's
Indonesia Property Watch report for 3Q15.
The aggregate leverage of these seven major developers had also
worsened to
35.5% by end-3Q15, compared with a marginal net cash position
(leverage was
-3.6%) at end-2012 during the height of the property boom. Fitch
expects sector
leverage to remain high in the next 12 months as sales and cash
collections will
lag construction, especially for developers with more high-rise
projects in the
pipeline.
Residential property price growth also continued to slow for the
eighth
consecutive quarter, up 5.5% yoy in 3Q15. Fitch expects prices
to remain muted
in the next 12 months - given the weak demand, underpinned by
weak commodity
prices and higher inflation in 2015 that has led to tepid
economy growth.
The full report "Indonesia Property Watch - 3Q15" is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
