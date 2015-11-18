(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Issuance of
Additional Tier One
(AT1) securities by Asia-Pacific banks should continue to gain
momentum to
support regulatory capital growth, says Fitch Ratings. China is
likely to remain
the largest issuer in the region, but banks in other countries
will also look to
replace legacy capital instruments and strengthen and optimise
capital
structures. Issuance has largely been a domestic market feature
(aside from
China), but we expect cross-border issuance to increase over
time.
Fitch's latest Banks AT1 Tracker, published on 17 November,
highlights key
trends and data on global AT1 issuance in 3Q15. APAC banks made
up 49% of
issuance for the quarter. They continue to increase their share
of the market,
with USD63.7bn of outstanding AT1s accounting for 32% of the
global total at
end-3Q15 compared with 25% at end-2014.
Japanese banks topped the APAC region in terms of new issuance
in the quarter,
with 49% of total volume. They started tapping the market for
the first time
this year, and all three 'mega banks' had issued into the
domestic market by
end-3Q. Further AT1 issuance is likely to refinance maturing
legacy instruments.
We also expect the mega banks to issue via the international
market at some
point, to support their overseas balance-sheet growth.
Chinese banks were also strong issuers, although volumes were
significantly
lower than in 4Q14 and 1Q15. The five large state-owned banks
are likely to
remain the region's largest issuers in the international and
domestic market. An
important near-term driver for AT1 issuance will continue to be
capital
pressures from ongoing balance-sheet growth, and slowing
profitability. The
extension of the total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)
requirements for China's
four global systemically important banks to 2025 means the
issuance pipeline for
qualifying instruments will rise as these banks are largely
deposit funded.
However, we would not expect this to be a key driver for AT1s.
Outside the large Chinese banks and in Hong Kong, the trend in
Asia has been for
banks to tap their home markets in local currency, where there
are clear pricing
advantages. This has been the case for smaller Chinese banks and
for issuance
out of Japan, Australia, India and Singapore. But the relatively
shallow local
markets mean this is unlikely to continue indefinitely,
especially as AT1 needs
grow for the region.
In India, where the banking sector is weakly capitalised, the
regulatory capital
requirement in transitioning towards Basel III is substantial,
and AT1
instruments will be an important instrument in filling the gap.
Tapping foreign
markets is inevitable in order to meet the AT1 requirements, as
the domestic
investor pool is small.
In Australia and Singapore, the banks have largely issued AT1s
to replace legacy
capital instruments, and this will continue to drive issuance
trends. Issuance
may gain pace as banks seek to lift capitalisation relative to
their global
peers and optimise their capital structures. For Australian
banks, this may mean
tapping the local wholesale market as well as looking offshore,
as they have
been focused predominantly on domestic retail investors.
Contact:
Mark Young
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7229
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
