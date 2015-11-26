(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Thailand's Securities Companies
here
BANGKOK, November 26 (Fitch) Weakening economic conditions and a
volatile stock
market would prove challenging for Thai securities companies in
2016, Fitch
Ratings says in a new special report.
Brokerage income formed 68% of Thai securities companies' total
revenue in 2014.
As a result, volatility in securities trading volume would
directly impact the
companies' earnings. Furthermore, related businesses, such as
investment
banking, margin loans, trading and asset management, are also
likely to be
affected by stock market conditions.
The securities industry in Thailand remains highly competitive
and fragmented
with the top 10 companies accounting for about 50% of traded
value during the
first nine months of 2015. Competition is likely to continue
increasing in the
near to medium term as the barriers to entries are low.
Nevertheless, Fitch
expects securities companies' ratings in Thailand to remain
largely unchanged in
the near term. This is because the companies' ratings remain
underpinned by
group support (for securities subsidiaries) and long-established
franchises with
sound financial strength (for independent securities companies).
Fitch applies two rating approaches in rating securities
companies in Thailand.
The first approach is based on the agency's expectation that the
companies will
receive extraordinary support from their parents, if needed. The
second approach
is based on the companies' standalone profiles.
The special report "Thailand's Securities Companies - Strong
Competition, Muted
Environment Keep Pressure on Earnings" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link in this media release.
Contact:
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.