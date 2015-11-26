(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Thailand's Securities Companies here BANGKOK, November 26 (Fitch) Weakening economic conditions and a volatile stock market would prove challenging for Thai securities companies in 2016, Fitch Ratings says in a new special report. Brokerage income formed 68% of Thai securities companies' total revenue in 2014. As a result, volatility in securities trading volume would directly impact the companies' earnings. Furthermore, related businesses, such as investment banking, margin loans, trading and asset management, are also likely to be affected by stock market conditions. The securities industry in Thailand remains highly competitive and fragmented with the top 10 companies accounting for about 50% of traded value during the first nine months of 2015. Competition is likely to continue increasing in the near to medium term as the barriers to entries are low. Nevertheless, Fitch expects securities companies' ratings in Thailand to remain largely unchanged in the near term. This is because the companies' ratings remain underpinned by group support (for securities subsidiaries) and long-established franchises with sound financial strength (for independent securities companies). Fitch applies two rating approaches in rating securities companies in Thailand. The first approach is based on the agency's expectation that the companies will receive extraordinary support from their parents, if needed. The second approach is based on the companies' standalone profiles. The special report "Thailand's Securities Companies - Strong Competition, Muted Environment Keep Pressure on Earnings" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.