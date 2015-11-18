(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
upgraded the
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
Shanghai Pudong
Development Bank (SPDB) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' with Stable
Outlook. Fitch also
affirmed the IDRs of nine other Chinese mid-tier commercial
banks. Their
Outlooks are all Stable. The Viability Ratings (VRs) of all ten
banks were also
affirmed.
The ten banks are:
- China Merchants Bank,
- China CITIC Bank,
- China Everbright Bank,
- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB),
- China MinSheng Banking Corporation,
- Industrial Bank Co., Ltd,
- Ping An Bank Co., Ltd,
- Hua Xia Bank,
- China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd, and
- Bank of Beijing.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
All of the banks' IDRs are based on state support, and are at
the banks' Support
Rating Floors (SRFs), reflecting expectations that extraordinary
support from
the central government would be forthcoming in the event of
stress.
The upgrade for SPDB's Support Rating (SR) to '2' from '3' and
IDR to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+' is based on closer integration and perceived support
from the
Shanghai government than we previously thought. The
strengthening of the bank's
role in the development of Shanghai as a major financial centre,
and SPDB's
enhanced systemic importance following the acquisition of
Shanghai Trust (by way
of capital injection from Shanghai International Group, which is
wholly owned by
the Shanghai government) should further increase SPDB's regional
significance,
and warrant a higher propensity for state support. The
one-notch difference
between SPDB and the other three mid-tier banks with SRs of '2'
reflects their
different ownership structure (all three) and the level of
interconnectivity
with other financial affiliates within their parent groups (for
China CITIC Bank
and China Everbright Bank).
China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank and China Everbright Bank
have SRs of '2'
and SRFs of 'BBB', indicating a high probability of state
support, if needed.
This is based on a combination of factors, including their
relative size and
domestic significance (for China Merchants Bank and China CITIC
Bank), ownership
by state-owned conglomerates (all three), direct central
government ownership
(for China Everbright Bank), and a history of past government
support (for China
Everbright Bank). Fitch does not expect the corporate
restructuring at the
parents of China CITIC Bank and China Everbright Bank to affect
the state's
propensity to support these two banks, as both parent groups
remained
majority-state-owned financial conglomerates.
The remaining six banks have SRs of '3' and SRFs of 'BB+',
indicating a moderate
probability of central government support if needed. Banks in
this group are
mostly smaller in size and have no direct central government
ownership or less
significant integration with major shareholders, which may
include local
governments. However, these factors may evolve over time, which
will affect the
probability of external support. In a stress scenario, Fitch
believes that the
ability of local governments to support banks on a timely basis
may be limited,
and hence support would effectively need to flow from the
central government.
That said, without sufficient systemic importance, whether
regionally or
nationally, the propensity of the state to extend support to
these banks under
stress is considered to be moderate.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The VRs of China's 10 mid-tier banks range from 'bb-' to 'b',
reflecting varying
degrees of intrinsic strength, which are affected by the extent
of off-balance
sheet activity; the level and pace of credit growth in the
financial system;
issues with transparency and corporate governance; an evolving
regulatory
framework; and nascent legal system.
The continued growth in off-balance sheet activities and
increases in debt
receivables, of which some are used as substitutes for loans,
makes it more
difficult to gauge where the ultimate risks reside. This may
become clearer over
time given the removal of the loan-to-deposit cap, but we have
so far seen
little progress, while banks remain subject to informal
regulatory guidance.
Mid-tier banks are more reliant on the sale of wealth management
products (WMPs)
and derive a larger share of their funding through these
products compared with
the state banks. WMPs' short tenors, asset-liability mismatches,
and limited
disclosure about underlying assets present a significant
contingent risk to
issuing banks. The removal of the deposit rate ceiling,
effective October 2015,
has potential to intensify the margin pressures over the long
run, though the
near-term impact on deposit pricing is likely to be limited.
System-wide provision buffers have fallen, and the average
provision coverage
ratio for joint stock banks has declined to 188% at
end-September 2015 from 218%
at end-2014 and is approaching the regulatory minimum of 150%,
even though the
banks have made new provisions and disposed of NPLs at the same
time. The need
to comply with higher capital buffers at a time when
profitability is weakening
has put pressure on capital for most mid-tier banks. This
implies greater
profitability pressures in 2016, and possibly year-on-year
declines in reported
earnings at some mid-tier banks.
Fitch's analysis of Chinese banks' asset quality places greater
emphasis on
loss-absorption capacity (which includes factors such as
capitalisation,
loan-loss reserve coverage, and profitability) than data on loan
classification.
Fitch currently estimates the mid-tier banks can withstand a
rise in impaired
credit to an average of 4.1%, compared to an average of 7.4% for
state banks
(6.2% system-wide), after which varying degrees of support would
be required.
However, recognition of asset impairment is likely to be a
protracted process
given that authorities often encourage support for troubled
counterparties. In
the meantime, delinquencies will continue to manifest in eroding
liquidity and
cash buffers, as inflows from distressed borrowers remain weak
and more
resources are directed at forbearance and support.
While there was broad-based deterioration in asset-quality
indicators over the
past year, other parameters such as funding and liquidity,
loss-absorption
capacity, and franchise strength remained generally stable among
the mid-tier
banks. Hence, the VRs were affirmed for all mid-tier banks. The
raising (or
planned raising) of additional capital in 2015 and 2016 at some
mid-tier banks
should help increase their risk buffers, provided there is no
acceleration in
growth. Fitch took into account situations where capital had
been raised by
banks to offset rapid growth and maintain loss-absorption
capacity at levels in
line with similarly rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any changes to IDRs, SRs and SRFs will be tied to shifts in the
perceived
willingness and/or ability of the government (central/municipal)
to provide
extraordinary support to the banks, which also take into account
their relative
systemic importance and ownership.
The banking system's continued rapid growth, combined with the
rise in nonbank
credit extension, means that the potential claims on the state
are increasing.
Authorities in China have not yet provided any clear guidance on
the
classification of domestic systemically important banks - such
guidance could
lead to changes in the SRs, SRFs and, in turn, the IDRs of the
banks. Over the
near term, Fitch expects the state's propensity to support the
banking sector
remains high (and extremely high for systemically important
banks).
However, significant changes to the sector's liability structure
resulting in
the banks becoming more reliant on wholesale and/or offshore
funding (that is,
when the system loan-to-deposit ratio reaches over 100%), may
affect the ability
of the state to support the entire financial system - especially
less
systemically important banks - in the longer term, including
resolving the
rising stock of problem assets. Reduction in the state ownership
in the mid-tier
banks, either directly or indirectly through
state-owned-enterprises, may affect
the propensity of the state to support these banks if the
reduction is
significant and results in materially lower state influence.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Downgrades of the mid-tier banks' VRs could be triggered if
(absent adequate
external or internal capital being raised) excessive growth
renders capital more
vulnerable to deterioration, if concentrations in exposures
increase relative to
peers, if asset quality weakening begins to undermine solvency,
or if funding
and liquidity strains become more binding. Although the sector
benefits from a
degree of ordinary support from Chinese authorities, most
notably in the form of
market liquidity injection and aid for financially troubled
borrowers, major
disruptions in the issuance of WMPs, quasi-substitutes for time
deposits, or
interbank market distress could also lead to VR downgrades for
those entities
highly exposed to, or that experience a material increase in,
these activities.
VR upgrades for China's mid-tier banks are possible if Fitch
considers the
operating environment to have stabilised, if not improved. This
would likely be
evidenced by the pace of credit growth further slowing to a more
sustainable
level, stronger regulation contributing to less
off-balance-sheet activity (or
being less of a concern, including due to greater transparency
around such
activity), greater confidence that reported asset-quality ratios
will hold, or
the banks improving their loss-absorption capacities and/or
strengthening their
deposit funding and liquidity. Further development in the
country's financial
markets would also help reduce the financing and asset-quality
burdens currently
placed on the banking system, as well as support eventual
deleveraging of the
economy.
The full list of rating actions on China's 10 mid-tier banks is
as follows:
SPDB
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
Stable Outlook
-Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3'
-Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
China Merchants Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
China CITIC Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
China Everbright Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
China MinSheng Banking Corporation
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Industrial Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Ping An Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Hua Xia Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
China Guangfa Bank
-Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Bank of Beijing
-Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
