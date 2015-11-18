(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 3Q15
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
its Kazakh Banks
Datawatch 3Q15, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory
financial
statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National
Bank of
Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KSE). The 3Q15
report consists
of data in PDF and Excel formats, charts and Fitch commentary,
and covers 27 of
the sector's 35 banks, comprising 99% of the system assets.
In the report, Fitch notes the moderate direct impact on banks
from the tenge
devaluation in August but highlights the more significant
long-term implications
combined with possible challenges suggested by some of the
proposed regulatory
changes.
Capital ratios moderately declined across the sector as a result
of the
devaluation impact on risk-weighted assets partially offset by
related
derivative gains. A relaxation of the regulatory capitalisation
rules by the NBK
in 3Q15 has provided some breathing space for a number of large
banks, which
were approaching the regulatory capital minimums. However, many
banks could find
it challenging to comply with a revised non-performing loan
definition that is
planned to take effect from 2017, in view of asset quality risks
stemming from
exposures to foreign-currency lending, which comprise about half
of total sector
loans.
The recent NBK repo rate rise to 17% from 12% will likely have a
limited direct
impact on most banks given the small repo volumes and interbank
market and
sizeable liquidity buffers across the sector. Devaluation did
not hurt deposit
stability in 3Q15, partly due to a local-currency deposit
compensation scheme
launched by the authorities. The robust liquidity profiles of
most banks, stable
deposits and limited short-term debt will likely help them meet
proposed NSFR
and LCR introduction in 2017.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
