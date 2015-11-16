(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Genworth Life Insurance Company,
Genworth Life and
Annuity Insurance Company and Genworth Life Insurance Company of
New York
(collectively, Genworth Life) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is
Negative. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Negative Outlook reflects the company's dependence on
regulatory approval
for future long-term care (LTC) rate increases and the potential
for future LTC
reserve charges. The Negative Outlook also reflects the
company's low coverage
metrics, which have been below rating expectations over the past
several years.
Fitch believes GNW's exposure to interest sensitive business,
particularly fixed
annuities and LTC, will hamper the company's ability to
meaningfully improve
earnings in its U.S. Life Insurance segment, and thus improve
coverage metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Earlier this year GNW announced strategic and restructuring
plans designed to
reduce expenses, monetize certain businesses, reduce debt and
strengthen
capital. Fitch believes the company has made significant
progress thus far. The
sale of its lifestyle protection is expected to close by the end
of 2015 and
generate net proceeds of $400 million and the sale of its
European mortgage
insurance business is expected to close in the first quarter of
2016 and
generate net proceeds of $55 million. The company's planned
sale, via
reinsurance, of certain blocks of term life insurance will
generate capital of
$100 to $150 million in aggregate and is expected close in the
first quarter of
2016. While these transactions have generated cash proceeds for
the company,
Fitch notes that GNW will report after-tax GAAP losses of $742
million in 2015
related to the sales.
Through the use of reinsurance and an internal legal entity
restructuring, GNW's
U.S. mortgage insurance business is expected to be compliant
with the private
mortgage insurance eligibility requirements (PMIERs) capital
requirements that
become effective on Dec. 31, 2015.
GNW's ratings consider the company's large exposure and market
leading position
in the LTC market, which Fitch views as one of the most risky
products sold by
U.S. life insurers due to above-average underwriting and pricing
risk, high
reserve and capital requirements and risk exposure to low
interest rates. While
GNW has initiated several rounds of premium rate increases and
introduced
changes to its LTC product offerings, Fitch believes GNW remains
susceptible to
future charges and earnings volatility. In the fourth quarter,
GNW will be
completing its LTC margin testing. Since the company unlocked
its PGAAP block
year and it has no margin, Fitch believes this block is
sensitive to adverse
changes.
Genworth Life's reported statutory capital position remains
strong for the
rating category with a risk-based capital (RBC) estimated at
445% at Sept. 30,
2015. However the company's Life's reported statutory capital is
heavily
leveraged to reinsurance captives. At year-end 2014, GNW's
operating
subsidiaries recognized $5.8 billion in reserve credit, or 166%
of GNW's
year-end surplus, for reserves ceded to special-purpose captive
reinsurers.
While the planned sale of certain blocks of certain life
business will improve
this ratio to approximately 100%, Fitch continues to view it as
high among its
rated universe.
Fitch views positively the company's plans to capture the LTC
reserves that have
been ceded to its Bermuda subsidiary in 2016 or 2017. While the
impact on RBC is
expected to be minimal, proposed recapture significantly
improves the
transparency associated with this challenging line of business.
GNW's GAAP earnings-based fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.0x
in first nine
months of 2015. While earnings within the mortgage insurance
segment have
improved, earnings in the company's U.S. Life Insurance business
have trailed
peers.
Based on statutory dividend capacity of $500 million, Fitch
expects statutory
interest coverage to be 1.6x in 2015. Fitch expects dividend
capacity from the
subsidiaries to be constrained over the near to intermediate
term. While the
international mortgage insurance business is expected to remain
a reliable
source of dividends to the holding company, Fitch believes it is
unlikely that
the US life companies or the US mortgage insurance company will
pay ordinary
dividends to the holding company.
Fitch believes GNW's holding company liquidity profile remains
strong but views
its financial flexibility as being hindered by low stock prices
and high spreads
in the credit default swap market. Holding company cash of $983
million remains
in excess of management's stated target to hold 1.5x annual debt
service plus a
buffer of $350 million for stress scenarios. In the third
quarter of 2013 GNW
entered into a three-year $300 million revolving credit
facility, which provides
the company with an additional source of working capital.
GNW's financial leverage was 28.5% at Sept. 30, 2015. The next
scheduled debt
maturity of $300 million is in December 2016. The company has
indicated that a
majority of the proceeds from the sale of the lifestyle
protection business will
be used to fund this maturity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers that could result in a rating downgrade include:
--Any further earnings charges related to long-term care
reserves in the near to
intermediate term;
--Inability to execute on the restructuring plan;
--A sustained decline in statutory interest coverage below 1.5x,
especially if
combined with a decline in cash at the holding company below
management's target
of 1.5x annual holding company interest expense plus a buffer of
$350 million;
--GAAP earnings-based fixed-charge coverage maintained below 3x;
--A decline in Genworth life company risk-based capital below
350%;
--An increase in financial leverage above 35%.
Triggers that could result in a change in the Outlook to Stable
include:
--No adverse changes announced in the restructuring plan;
--Consistent generation of LTC earnings and no further reserve
charges related
to LTC;
--Maintenance of GAAP earnings-based interest coverage of 3x or
better;
--Maintenance of Genworth life company risk-based capital over
400%;
--Sustained statutory earnings at Genworth Life of $400 million
annually.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Genworth Life Insurance Company;
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company;
Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York;
--IFS at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
