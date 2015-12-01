(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nederlandse
Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.'s (FMO;
AAA/Stable)
upcoming Tier 2 subordinated notes (ISIN: XS1117279379) a 'AA+'
rating.
The subordinated notes amount to EUR150m, will carry a fixed
interest rate and
will mature in 2025. Subject to certain conditions, FMO may
decide to redeem
all, but not some, of the notes in December 2020 at their
principal amount
together with any outstanding payments, subject to regulatory
approval. An
application has been made for the subordinated notes to be
listed and admitted
to trading on Amsterdam's regulated market.
They constitute unsecured and subordinated obligations of FMO.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below FMO's 'AAA' IDR,
reflecting the risk
of repayment subordination to senior unsecured debt-holders in
case of
liquidation or bankruptcy or emergency regulation declared
applicable to FMO by
the supervisory authority as per provisions of the bond
memorandum (or other
deliberations) despite the state support extended to all FMOs'
debt liabilities.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations of strong extraordinary
support from
the Netherlands (AAA/Stable/F1+) due to the 1998 agreement (the
"keep-well
agreement") between FMO and the government. Under Article 8 of
the agreement,
the state is legally bound to enable FMO to meet its financial
obligations on
time, notably by providing liquidity. The tenor of the agreement
is indefinite
and its termination requires 12 years' notice. Article 7 of the
agreement
provides the state's maintenance obligation in most
circumstances to safeguard
FMO's solvency. Article 8 provides the state shall prevent
situations arising in
which FMO is unable to meet its commitments in respect of loans
raised on the
capital market. The state's obligation is to FMO, not to third
parties. The
agreement does not differentiate between different levels of
debt classes;
therefore, Fitch considers that FMO's subordinated debt is
captured under the
keep-well agreement and rated according to a top-down approach.
FMO's activity and accounts are tightly controlled and monitored
by the state
through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs and
Cooperation Development, and it has strategic importance for
Dutch development
aid policy. FMO obtained a full banking license in 2014 and is
regulated as a
bank.
Fitch believes that the state would act pre-emptively to
replenish FMO's capital
levels, in case of need, due to the dependence of FMO's business
model on the
state's strategic interest. If there is a need for capital
support, Fitch
considers it highly likely that support from the state would be
arranged in
accordance with the keep-well agreement.
As a development finance institution, FMO's main goal is to
support sustainable
private initiatives in emerging markets, in accordance with
Dutch development
aid policy. Its core business is to provide long-term financing
(outstanding
EUR3.8bn net loans at end-2014; equity investments EUR1.15bn) to
private
companies and financial institutions. In addition, FMO manages
several strategic
development funds on behalf of the Dutch government. These
off-balance-sheet
funds accounted for EUR721.6m at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the subordinated notes' rating would result from
changes to FMO's
IDRs.
Significant changes to the keep-well agreement between the state
and FMO could
result in a downgrade of FMO's IDRs and hence the notes' rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
