(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond
Issuance plc's
(ABI) upcoming issue of USD-denominated senior limited recourse
loan
participation notes an expected 'BB+(EXP)' rating. The final
rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
ABI, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will be on-lending the
proceeds to Russian
JSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa), rated Long-term local and foreign currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) 'BB+'/Negative, Short-term IDR 'B', Viability
Rating 'bb+',
Support Rating '4', Support Rating Floor 'B' and National
Long-term rating
'AA+(rus)'/Stable.
There are no financial covenants in the facility agreement
except compliance
with regulatory capital requirements. The terms of the issue
include an event of
default clause in case the parent company ABH Financial Limited
(ABHFL,
BB/Negative) or its successor (in case of potential
re-organisation) ceases to
control more than 50% of Alfa. The loan/notes will not be
guaranteed by ABHFL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the issue is driven by Alfa's Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of 'BB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the issue is likely to move in tandem with Alfa's
Long-term IDR.
Date of relevant committee 12 Feb 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
