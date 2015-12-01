(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer Societa
Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its core Spanish
subsidiary Reale
Seguros Generales' (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are capped by the sovereign constraint for RMA,
which Fitch has set
at the Issuer Default Rating of Italy (BBB+/Stable), given the
company's
concentrated exposure to Italian sovereign debt and premium
income. The ratings
reflect the group's strong capitalisation, lack of financial
leverage, and solid
underwriting performance as well as its prudent reserving
practices.
The ratings of RMA are affected by the group's exposure to asset
risk through
its holding of Italian sovereign debt. RMA holds these assets to
match local
liabilities and to achieve satisfactory yields to meet
investment guarantees and
minimise the risk of policyholder lapses. The credit risk
associated with
Italian debt holdings is therefore key to RMA's ratings.
Fitch considers RMA to be strongly capitalised, with a
regulatory solvency ratio
of 242% at end-2014. The group also reported improved
underwriting profitability
in 2014 with a non-life combined ratio of 91% (92.7% in 2013)
and pre-tax profit
of EUR250m (EUR163m in 2013). Fitch expects RMA to maintain
profitable
underwriting performance despite softening motor rates in Italy.
Reale Seguros continued to provide a positive contribution to
group earnings
with a positive underwriting result in each of the past 10
years. Fitch views
RMA's diversification into the Spanish market positively. Spain
is a key
territory for RMA and Fitch views Reale Seguros as a "core"
entity of RMA under
its insurance group rating methodology and the company's rating
is based on the
credit profile of the RMA group as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RMA's ratings are capped by the ratings of Italy. An upgrade of
Italy could lead
to an upgrade of RMA, provided that net profitability and strong
capital ratios
are maintained.
A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA. The
ratings could also be
downgraded if the group's combined ratio deteriorates to above
105% or its
consolidated regulatory solvency ratio falls below 150%.
