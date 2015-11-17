(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Navy
Mutual Aid
Association's (NMAA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'A+'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NMAA's IFS rating and Stable Outlook reflect the association's
extremely strong
capitalization, high-quality and liquid investment portfolio,
and modest
profitability. The ratings also consider the company's
interest-sensitive
product profile along with its narrow focus and relatively small
scale.
NMAA maintains extremely strong capitalization with an RBC ratio
of 521% as of
Sept. 30, 2015. The company's total adjusted capital (TAC)
increased 5% to $282
million during the first nine months of 2015, driven primarily
by solid
earnings.
NMAA reported a net operating gain of $16 million in the first
nine months of
2015 compared with $2.8 million in the prior-year period. Fitch
views the
company's profitability as modest but in line with mutual peers,
given its
strategy of distributing excess earnings to its members through
relatively high
crediting rates. The company targets a level of profitability
that maximizes
value to its members while supporting new business growth and
providing a
cushion against unexpected losses.
NMAA's investment yield continues to decline but remains solid
at just above 6%,
which allows it to credit high levels of interest on its life
insurance policies
and maintain favorable persistency. Fitch expects the company's
investment yield
to decline further in 2016, which is consistent with its view
for the industry.
NMAA continues to actively manage its crediting rate, but this
management tool
diminishes the longer rates remain low.
NMAA has one of the most conservative investment portfolios in
Fitch's universe.
The association's fixed income assets are 99% investment-grade
with an average
credit rating of 'AA-'. Total risky assets, which include below
investment-grade
bonds, lower quality real estate, unaffiliated common stock and
Schedule BA
assets, in relation to TAC remains exceptionally low at 38%
compared with an
industry average of 82%.
Fitch views NMAA at the upper end of its IFS range, due to its
narrow focus and
the long-term challenge of membership growth. NMAA has a solid
niche position as
a low-cost provider of insurance protection products to the
United States Sea
Services and their families.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the intermediate term,
as NMAA's modest
scale and narrow market focus limit the upside in its rating.
Key ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A decline in estimated RBC to below 350% company action level;
--A spike in investment-related losses or a trend of sustained
net operating
losses;
--A significant change in war risk exposure and experience;
--An unfavorable change in tax/regulatory status.
Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Navy Mutual Aid Association
--IFS at 'A+'.
