(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings for W. R.
Berkley Corporation (Berkley) and its related property/casualty
operating
subsidiaries. These ratings include Berkley's 'A-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR),
as well as the senior debt and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating affirmation reflects Berkley's favorable
long-term financial
results with solid capitalization despite aggressive capital
management, a
strong underwriting culture with niche market positions in
several lines, and
modest exposure to catastrophe losses. These positive factors
are partially
offset by relatively high financial leverage and reserve risk
stemming from
long-tail casualty lines.
Berkley continued to generate very solid underwriting results
through the first
nine months of 2015 with a 94% GAAP combined ratio compared to
93.9% for the
same period in 2014. This follows a profitable full year 2014
with a 93.8%
combined ratio compared to 95.1% in 2013 due to both improved
loss and expense
ratios. Although the company has experienced premium rate
increases, Fitch
believes underwriting profits are likely to remain flat or
improve only modestly
for the remainder of 2015 and 2016 due to continued competitive
insurance market
conditions, recognizing the lag time between premiums written
and earned, and
reduced favorable reserve development.
Common shareholders' equity has increased by over 25% during the
past five years
to $4.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2015 despite share repurchases,
special
dividends, and industry wide record catastrophe losses during
the period,
reflecting solid earnings and investment gains. Fitch believes
the company
remains adequately capitalized when examined against traditional
measures on an
absolute basis and relative to peers.
Berkley's financial leverage ratio (debt-to-total capital ratio
excluding FAS
115) of 33.3% as of Sept. 30, 2015 is above peer averages but
favorably below
the company's five-year average. Fitch expects run-rate leverage
to stay near
the low-thirties with earnings-based interest coverage remaining
near 6x.
Operating interest coverage through six months 2015 was 5.7x,
down from 6.9x for
the same period in 2014 partially due to a temporary increase in
interest
expense from prefunded debt and reduced earnings from realized
investment gains.
Fitch believes financial leverage is manageable and within both
Fitch's
expectations for the company and Fitch's sector credit factor
guidelines for the
rating category.
Fitch believes that Berkley remains positioned to grow premium
opportunistically
with increased exposures and rate. Despite reporting significant
growth in 2013
and 2014, GAAP operating leverage (net premiums written to
common equity
excluding FAS 115) remains relatively low under 1.5x. Net
leverage was roughly
4.4x at Dec. 31, 2014, consistent with recent years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a positive rating action
include:
--A sustained reduction in financial leverage to low-mid 20%'s;
--Continued profitable operating performance including a
sustained combined
ratio in the mid-90%'s and maintenance of aggregate loss reserve
adequacy;
--Maintenance of Fitch's Prism capital model score of 'Very
Strong'.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
--Net leverage above 5.0x;
--A material reduction in capitalization due to higher than
expected losses in
its investment portfolio, material adverse reserve development,
or poor
underwriting results;
--A deterioration of operating performance such that there is a
consistent
underwriting loss.
Additionally, a material increase in run rate financial leverage
ratio (debt to
total capital excluding FAS 115), to 35% could lead Fitch to
expand the notching
between Berkley's IDR and debt rating, resulting in a one-notch
downgrade to the
senior and subordinated debt ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
W. R. Berkley Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$150 million 6.15% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 7.375% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.375% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$76 million 8.7% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.625% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.25% senior debt due 2037 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.75% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 5.625% junior subordinated debentures due 2053 at
'BBB-'.
Acadia Insurance Company
Admiral Insurance Company
Berkley Insurance Co.
Berkley National Insurance Co.
Berkley Regional Insurance Company
Berkley Regional Specialty Insurance Co.
Carolina Casualty Insurance Co.
Continental Western Insurance Co.
Firemens Ins Co of Washington DC
Nautilus Insurance Company
Tri State Insurance Co. of Minnesota
Union Insurance Company
Union Standard Lloyds
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994231
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.