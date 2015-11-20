(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Singapore Telecommunications Services here SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special Report released today that the credit profiles of Singapore telcos will remain stable, supported by moderate competition, stable profitability and slowing capex. However, Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel, A+/Stable) rating headroom remains limited, as its funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage is likely to stay close to Fitch's 2.0x negative guidance because of high capex and dividend commitments. Fitch believes the potential entry of a new mobile network operator (MNO) will not intensify competition in the telecoms sector that much in 2016 and 2017. The new entrant would face huge capital outlay, spectrum limitation, and cost disadvantages in the absence of a regulated wholesale pricing framework. Fitch forecasts the industry's revenue to grow by the low-single-digits and operating EBITDA margins to remain steady at around 32% in 2016. Average industry capex should decline to around 11%-12% of revenue (2015: 13%), as all three telcos have largely completed their long-term evolution (LTE) network expansion. A significant increase in competition due to a change in IDA's stance to regulate wholesale pricing for the mobile market and/or implement infrastructure sharing could change the outlook on the sector to negative. The report "2016 Outlook: Singapore Telecommunications Services" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.