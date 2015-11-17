(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Both banks' ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the high
probability of support
from the government of Kazakhstan (BBB+/A-/Stable), if needed.
This view is
based on the banks' (i) 100% ultimate sovereign ownership; (ii)
important policy
roles and limited scope of non-policy operations; (iii) moderate
cost of support
that might be required to each of the institutions relative to
sovereign
financial resources; (iv) potential adverse economic or social
consequences of a
failure by the authorities to support the banks; and (v) a track
record of state
funding and equity injections to support the banks' expansion.
The one-notch differential between the sovereign and the banks'
IDRs reflects
the risks stemming from (i) an indirect government ownership of
the rated
institutions through JSC National Management Holding Baiterek
(BBB+/A- /Stable),
whose own financial resources are limited, meaning potential
support may be
delayed in a stress scenario; (ii) the somewhat loose government
supervision of
these banks' operations as none of the government officials sits
on the banks'
boards of directors, while DBK is also exempt from regulatory
oversight from the
National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK); and (iii) moderate risk that
the sovereign
could cease providing full support to all quasi-sovereign
entities before
defaulting on its own obligations, given the sizable debt of
quasi-sovereigns
relative to that of the sovereign. In DBK's case the Long-term
IDRs further
factor in a significant share of wholesale third-party debt and
high-risk
exposures, meaning potentially high probability of DBK requiring
support.
Fitch believes the plans to privatise HCSBK will not affect the
state support
propensity, because the government intends to (i) maintain a
controlling stake
in the bank; and (ii) maintain its primary social objective of
developing a
house savings and mortgages system in Kazakhstan. Fitch has not
assigned a
Long-term foreign currency IDR to HCSBK due to less than
material foreign
currency operations.
Fitch has not assigned Viability Ratings to the banks due to
their limited
non-policy operations and high reliance on government for
support in realisation
of their objectives.
DBK
The cost of supporting DBK for the government, if needed, is
currently modest
even allowing for potential considerable growth. DBK's
third-party wholesale
obligations were equal to a moderate 3% of 2015F's GDP or 6% of
official
international reserves at end-1H15, while 31% of the bank's
funding was
guaranteed by the JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna
(BBB+/A-/Stable).
Furthermore, the bank's liquidity benefits from the large size
of highly liquid
assets (mostly cash with NBK), absence of on-demand liabilities
and onerous
covenants, limited near-term repayments and track record of
consistent access to
government funding. At end-3Q15 liquid assets were 3x total
wholesale debt
repayments due in the next 12 months. Liquid assets, net of
these repayments,
made up 15% of remaining third-party liabilities. At end-3Q15,
leverage (defined
as debt-to-equity ratio) was within the levels, covenanted in
DBK's funding
agreements.
DBK's capitalisation is moderate in light of the high-risk
nature of its
development projects, elevated concentrations and limited
internal capital
generation. The Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/ risk-weighted assets
ratio and Basel
II (standardised approach) Tier I ratios, both at 19% at
end-1H15 and helped by
equity injections in 2013-2014, may have decreased by about
5ppts as a result of
the recent tenge devaluation and related increase in
risk-weighted assets.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 5% of gross loans and
restructured loans
made up a further 6% at end-1H15. These were moderately
provisioned as loan
impairment reserves comprised 44% of total NPLs and restructured
loans and the
unreserved part made up 20% of FCC.
Furthermore some of the technically performing large exposures
are a risk,
including unsecured loans to subsidiaries of a distressed
privately-owned Kazakh
metals and mining company (50% of FCC at end-1H15) and an
unguaranteed exposure
to DBK's sister company that manages problem assets purchased
from DBK in
2013-2014 (10% of FCC).
Significant recent growth of DBK's unsecured interbank exposure
(53% of FCC at
end-1H15), which reflects its involvement in Nurly Zhol (Bright
Path) economic
stimulus programme, is a further risk given Kazakh banks' weak
credit profiles.
However, the credit risk is partially mitigated by the
reasonable granularity of
the exposure with only a small share of banks rated lower than
'B'.
HCSBK
The bank's capitalisation was solid at end-1H15 with an equity/
assets ratio at
25% and a FCC/ risk-weighted assets ratio at 50% (mortgages are
risk-weighted
35%-100%). High capital ratios partially reflect the bank's
still limited track
record of operations. The loan book is also small especially
relative to the
sovereign resources (1% of the country's 2015F's GDP or 2% of
sovereign reserves
at end-1H15). However, the bank's planned several-fold growth in
the medium- to
long-term could require extra capital support from the
government.
HCSBK's highly liquid assets (mostly sovereign bonds) were at a
comfortable 50%
relative to customer deposits at end-3Q15. However, further
funding needs will
arise for issuance of mortgages as more customers apply for
them, having
accumulated sufficient money on their savings accounts to make a
down-payment.
The savings accounts represent the majority of HSBK's funding
(80% of
liabilities at end-3Q15) with the remainder comprising long-term
budgetary loans
at below market rates.
Asset quality risks are limited given the low-risk nature of its
lending.
HCSBK's NPLs were at a low 0.5% of gross loans at end-1H15,
reflecting a low 39%
average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio propped up by large legally
required
down-payments from borrowers entering the state-run mortgage
programmes.
Moreover, below-market interest rates on currently about 40% of
HCSBK's loan
portfolio and substantial grace periods translate into less
burdensome repayment
terms for HCSBK's loans compared with domestic commercial banks.
Internal capital generation has improved with a return on
average assets at 4%
and return on average equity of 15% for 1H15 (both annualised).
Growing
efficiencies of scale would likely help the bank remain
profitable as the
interest margin (6% currently) is expected to shrink. However,
almost all of
2015 profits may be used next year to compensate depositors for
the depreciation
of tenge, according to a government plan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Both banks' Long-term IDRs are likely to remain one notch below
the sovereign's
respective IDRs, and to move in tandem with them.
A marked weakening of policy roles or association with the
Kazakh authorities
could result in negative rating action, although neither
scenario is currently
expected by Fitch.
DBK's ratings could also come under downward pressure if
leverage increases
markedly and asset quality deteriorates sharply without adequate
capital support
from the authorities.
The ratings could be upgraded and equalised with the sovereign
if (i) the
authorities become directly involved in the management of DBK or
HCSBK or (ii)
if the government guarantees a large majority of DBK's funding
or its
capitalisation strengthens significantly.
The rating actions are as follows:
Development Bank of Kazakhstan
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt ratings: affirmed at 'BBB'/'F3'
House Construction and Savings Bank
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
