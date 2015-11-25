(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) The 2016 outlook for
Spanish bank ratings
is positive, based on improved fundamentals, says Fitch Ratings.
This is in
stark contrast to 2015, when 40% of ratings were on Negative
Outlook, weighed
down by the impending removal of sovereign support for banks.
Standalone
creditworthiness now drives bank ratings and we are expecting
improvements.
One-third of ratings assigned by Fitch to Spanish banks are
currently on
Positive Outlook, supported by the better economy.
We forecast GDP growth of 2.5% in 2016 and expect the housing
market to
stabilise. In many respects, the worst seems to be over and we
maintain a stable
outlook for the banking sector. However, Spain will hold a
general election on
20 December 2015 and political developments may create
additional risks.
New lending is picking up but the level of net loans outstanding
is likely to
remain relatively flat. Persistently high unemployment means
that many
households are continuing to cut back on borrowings and
companies are still
deleveraging. Pressure on profitability is unlikely to lift
until we see an
improvement in margins. But prospects for boosting margins are
limited,
reflecting low interest rates, tough competition and the
potential removal of
interest floors on certain retail mortgages. Positively, lower
loan impairment
charges and cost containment should alleviate some pressure on
earnings.
Asset quality is improving, albeit slowly. But impaired loans
plus foreclosed
assets still represented an average 12.8% of gross loans for
Fitch-rated banks
at end-June 2015. This is better than the 13.8% reported at
end-2014 but we are
not expecting a short-term solution because banks still have to
work through a
stockpile of foreclosed assets totalling EUR81bn. This is likely
to prove both
slow and uncertain as demand for distressed assets is unsteady
and prices are
volatile.
In our view, the Spanish banks are reasonably well capitalised
considering their
rating levels. However, solvency remains vulnerable at some
banks that hold
unreserved problem assets. We expect banks to continue selling
problem exposures
and non-core assets in 2016 to free up capital to support
business growth.
Once amendments to the corporate tax law are passed, the
European Commission's
state aid concerns regarding the inclusion of certain deferred
tax assets (DTA)
in bank regulatory capital should be dispelled. This is positive
for banks
holding large amounts of DTAs and, in particular, those which
either received
state aid directly or acquired troubled banks that had benefited
from aid
because it will remove some uncertainties undermining their
reported solvency
ratios. This comes with a cost because fees will be charged in
exchange for
state guarantees provided on DTAs.
Net new funding needs are likely to remain modest until credit
demand firms up
and proves to be more sustainable. Spain's resolution framework,
legislated in
June 2015, introduced contractual subordination by creating a
new class of debt
class ('senior subordinated' or 'Tier 3'), specifically to be
bailed-in during
resolution and ranking behind retail deposits and senior debt.
Market appetite
for this type of debt remains to be seen. Banks will also have
to contribute 1%
of their deposits annually towards a new resolution fund.
The outlook for Spanish banks is covered in detail in a report
published today,
available by clicking on the link above.
