LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Ghana's 2016 budget and fiscal data
for 9M15 show
continued commitment to fiscal consolidation, Fitch Ratings
says. But greater
reliance on revenue than expenditure measures may make
consolidation more
challenging next year if growth disappoints or oil production at
the TEN field
is delayed, and elections make spending control harder.
The budget announced on Friday aims to narrow the deficit to
5.3% of GDP (cash
basis) in 2016, in line with the IMF programme. The government
expects revenue
to rise by 1.4% of GDP from 22.6% in 2015 (excluding the impact
of import
exemptions, which are now included as a memo item). A simplified
income tax
regime is forecast to boost revenue by 0.3% of GDP due to
improved compliance.
The start of production at the TEN field is set to increase oil
revenue.
The government expects expenditure, stripping out the cost of
import exemptions,
to fall by 0.4% of GDP as wage cuts, lower interest payments,
and reduced capex
offset election-related spending included in goods and services,
and additional
spending on transfers and subsidies.
Fitch thinks the deficit will narrow more slowly, to 6.2% in
2016, due to our
lower revenue assumptions and the challenges of consolidating
expenditure ahead
of elections.
Financing the deficit is likely to be challenging and expensive.
The authorities
assume an additional USD750m Eurobond in 2016. Ghana paid 10.75%
to issue a
15-year USD1bn Eurobond in October, despite the World Bank's
partial guarantee.
Planned domestic issuance at 3.4% of GDP, unchanged from 2015,
suggests
borrowing costs will remain high (short-dated treasury bills
currently yield
around 25%). The IMF programme prohibits recourse to central
bank financing from
2016.
Consolidation is on track in 2015. Data for 9M15 shows a deficit
of 5.1% of GDP,
below the target of 5.7%. This was partly due to underpayment of
social
contributions and grants to government units, which helped
offset higher capital
spending. Domestic borrowing - including central bank financing
- was higher
than expected, but within the limit set by the IMF. We forecast
the 2015 deficit
to narrow to 7.8% of GDP from 10.2% last year, slightly higher
than the
authorities' figure of 7.3%.
But government debt has risen above 70% of GDP, from 39.1% in
2011. Ghana's debt
structure has also deteriorated, reflecting increased
non-concessional external
financing and short-dated domestic securities. High domestic
yields and a
sharply weaker exchange rate have pushed up borrowing costs,
with interest
payments accounting for more than a third of government revenue
- the highest
level among Fitch-rated sub-Saharan African sovereigns.
High fiscal and external risks are reflected in the Negative
Outlook on Ghana's
'B' rating. Addressing underlying fiscal imbalances could make a
lasting
improvement in Ghana's external position and bring debt back to
more sustainable
levels.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame_render.cfm?rp
t_id=871490"> Click here for related research.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
