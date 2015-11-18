(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) Liquid holdings for Brazil's top
banks are well
positioned to meet the requirements of liquidity coverage ratios
(LCRs), says
Fitch Ratings. All banks in Brazil with assets of BRL100 billion
or higher will
begin reporting their LCRs with year-end 2015 results.
As of June 2015, 10 eligible banks are required to report their
LCRs. They
include three government-owned banks (Banco do Brasil, Caixa
Economica Federal,
and BNDES), three large retail banks (Itau Unibanco, Banco
Bradesco and Banco
Santander Brasil), two wholesale funded banks (Banco Safra and
Banco
Votorantim), Banco BTG Pactual and HSBC Bank Brasil (recently
acquired by Banco
Bradesco). The minimum requirements for the LCR, a ratio of
high-quality liquid
assets to liquidity needs for a 30-day stress scenario, will be
phased in by 10%
every year from the starting level of 60%, until the 100%
requirement is reached
in 2019. Fitch believes that each of these banks will meet the
100% coverage
requirement in the first year of the rule's implementation. Each
bank is also
highly diversified, financially stable and, with the exception
of BNDES,
primarily retail-deposit funded. In addition, each benefits from
having ample
access to both international and domestic capital markets.
One key measure supporting Fitch's view of the strong liquidity
in the system is
the ratio of cash plus other liquid assets over customer
deposits. For the banks
that must meet this requirement, the ratio improved to 182% in
June 2015, up
from 147% a year ago. A challenging operating environment has
forced banks to
adopt a more conservative stance toward borrowers, thus
resulting in slowing
loan growth while more than offsetting outflows of savings, time
and demand
deposits. We expect Brazilian banks to continue accepting weaker
loan growth in
favor of greater excess liquidity at least for the near term,
while economic
conditions likely remain sluggish.
After several liquidity shortfalls at small and midsize banks
from 2008 to 2010,
Brazil's central bank (BCB) made concerted efforts to improve
banks' access to
funding sources through time deposits covered by the Credit
Guarantor Fund's
insurance scheme (DPGE I and DPGE II), letras financeiras,
letras de credito
imobiliarias and letras de credito do agronegocio. The
successful development of
a market for these instruments has allowed banks to lengthen the
tenor of their
funding bases to add more excess liquidity to their financial
profiles. The
instruments are an important component for preventing
reoccurrences of previous
shortfalls. Their growth is another contributor to the top
Brazilian banks'
solid liquidity positions as 2016 approaches.
The LCR requirement is in line with the BCB agenda of complying
with
international Basel III standards. LCR disclosures will increase
transparency
between large Brazilian banks and banks in other systems. Other
Latin American
peers are also aligned with the new recommendation. Argentina's
central bank
began enforcing the LCR for large institutions in 2015. And
Mexico began
applying LCR rules to large banks in June 2015, though small
Mexican banks have
until January 2016 to begin compliance.
