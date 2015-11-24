(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Thai Telecommunications here BANGKOK, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Thai telecommunications industry will remain under pressure in 2016 due to slow revenue growth, intense market competition, and high investment needed for new spectrum acquisition and network expansion. Fitch forecasts industry revenue to increase by a low-single-digit percentage in 2016, driven by growth in mobile data services. Voice revenue will continue to decline as the market saturates, and data cannibalises voice and text revenue. Margin improvement in 2016 is likely to be slow because the benefit from regulatory cost savings is likely to be offset by an increase in marketing expenses and network operating cost due to intense competition. The acquisition of new spectrum and the expansion of 4G networks will drive capex investment. As a result, most telcos' free cash flows are likely to be negative, and their financial leverage will increase over the next two years. Nevertheless, the rating Outlooks of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS, BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable) and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC; BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) remain Stable. This is mainly because their current ratings incorporate large buffers against the likelihood of low EBITDA growth and negative FCF. Nevertheless, the deterioration in credit metrics also suggests that greater pressure is building on the ratings. The report, "2016 Outlook: Thai Telecommunications", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Obboon Thirachit Director +66 2 108 0159 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.