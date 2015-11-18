(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed and
withdrawn India-based Housing and Urban Development Corporation
Limited's
(HUDCO) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with
Stable Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HUDCO's ratings are affirmed based on Fitch's view of the
sovereign's high
propensity to support HUDCO, should there be a need. This is
because the company
is 100% state owned, and it has a policy role in urban social
infrastructure
(for example, area development, water supply, sewerage and
drainage) and housing
for the economically weaker section and low-income group
segment.
HUDCO has also received regular funding support from the state
through annual
budgetary allocations and regulatory forbearance in the form of
higher exposure
limits due to its policy role. For example, in the current
financial year ending
31 March 2016, HUDCO has been allowed to raise up to INR50bn via
tax-free bonds.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw HUDCO's rating as the rating is no
longer
considered relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no
longer provide
rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No longer relevant as the ratings have been withdrawn
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-' ; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
All the ratings have been simultaneously withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#3504/ 05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Tertiary Analyst
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994294
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
