(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) UniCredit's decision to bring
its 12 central
and eastern European (CEE) subsidiaries directly under control
of the Italian
parent is a meaningful step towards a clearer structure if the
bank were subject
to recovery and resolution, says Fitch Ratings. UniCredit is the
only Italian
globally systemically important bank, but all G-SIBs are under
regulatory
pressure to achieve more transparent, resolvable group
structures. Many have
started to adapt group structures.
The proposed transfer of CEE subsidiaries, including Turkey, out
of UniCredit
Bank Austria does not diminish their importance within the
group. UniCredit says
CEE remains strategic and we think this is reflected in the
decision to bring
the subsidiaries directly under the parent's control. The
transfer should also
reinforce the parent's control over its international
subsidiaries. Not all CEE
countries are strategic and UniCredit's plan includes exit from
poorly
performing businesses. It sold the Kazakhstan subsidiary in 1H15
and
negotiations are under way to dispose of Ukrsotsbank in Ukraine.
The transfer could change the way UniCredit manages liquidity
and funding at
these subsidiaries. This is currently managed through a
liquidity centre in
Austria, but we expect the CEE subsidiaries' liquidity to be
managed directly by
the parent. Bank Austria is likely to continue to issue bonds
directly to fund
its Austrian business.
The reorganisation may also have implications for how total
loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC) is allocated within the group. Final TLAC
standards for G-SIBs
were published by the Financial Stability Board in November 2015
and the banks
will need to begin to meet minimum TLAC standards by January
2019. The group has
not commented publicly on its resolution model, but we believe
UniCredit is
likely to adopt a single-point-of-entry model, continuing to
operate under its
current parent bank structure. An overwhelming majority of group
assets are in
eurozone countries (Italy, Germany and Austria), directly
supervised by the
European Central Bank.
Appropriate internal TLAC will need to be pre-positioned across
material
subsidiaries to facilitate effective resolution strategies. The
FSB defines a
material subsidiary as one that represents more than 5% of
consolidated
risk-weighted assets, consolidated operating income or
consolidated leverage
exposure.
Only Pekao in Poland and Yapi ve Kredi in Turkey are likely to
meet the
materiality criteria. There is an option to allow internal TLAC
not to be
pre-positioned where home and host authorities agree, but Polish
and Turkish
regulators are likely to require pre-positioning because both
subsidiaries are
systemic in their domestic markets and the ability to readily
bail-in debt will
be desirable. We also expect these subsidiaries to continue to
issue debt,
preserving direct funding access. It is unlikely that internal
TLAC will have to
be pre-positioned on the German subsidiary's balance sheet
because home (Italy)
and host (Germany) countries are both in the eurozone.
UniCredit's strategic plan, announced on 11 November, also
indicates exit from
retail banking in Austria, or a restructuring of these
activities, planned by
end-2016. If a sale or restructuring goes ahead, the group's
Austrian focus will
be on corporate banking, where it holds a dominant market share.
Further information about G-SIB business model transformation
and TLAC is
contained in two reports published recently, available by
clicking on the links
below.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
