(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) The Basel Committee's proposed
overhaul of the way
banks calculate how much capital they need to cover operational
risk should
result in simpler, more standardised charges, allowing for
greater
comparability, says Fitch Ratings. Banks have been calculating
operational risk
capital requirements for over 10 years since the implementation
of Basel II, but
in many cases capital set aside proved inadequate to cover
substantial losses
arising from misconduct fines, controls failure or fraud, for
example.
The Basel Committee's update on post-crisis reforms, presented
to the G20
leaders at the recent Antalya summit, confirms that it is
considering
eliminating the use of internal models to calculate operational
risk capital
charges. Basel II introduced several methods for calculating
operational risks
to reflect particular risk profiles across banks, variations in
operating
environment and management practices. But we believe flexibility
has confused
market participants and contributed to a lack of transparency.
The Basel Committee is considering replacing all current
approaches with a
single new standardised measurement approach (SMA), and will
open a one-year
consultation period by end-2015. SMA will borrow from the
current advanced
measurement approach (AMA) by incorporating a requirement for
banks to continue
to collect operational risk loss data, but internal modelling
will not be used
to determine appropriate capital levels. Comparing operational
risk capital
charges currently set aside by banks using AMA has proved
difficult, largely
because internal models are highly complex, methodologies vary
from bank to bank
and calculation outputs lack transparency.
Some Basel II methods for calculating operational risk charges
are predetermined
by regulators, such as the basic indicator and standardised
approaches, both of
which link capital charges to gross income (the standardised
approach allows
banks to vary multipliers across business lines and units). But
operational risk
capital charges can also be calculated using an internal
measurement approach
where banks draw on data from their internal operational loss
experiences. The
Basel Committee, which is already driving a trend to reduce
reliance on complex
models in other areas, says it will consult on removing the AMA.
The AMA gave
banks the greatest amount of freedom to set operational risk
charges, as
flexibility on the modelling approach meant risk charges would
differ even when
applied to the same base data.
We expect operational risk to rise as banks increasingly rely on
technology,
heightening exposure to systems failure and cyber attacks. Banks
also face
growing compliance and regulatory risks and the overhang of
unresolved
litigation is still considerable in some markets.
