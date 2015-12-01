(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, December 01 (Fitch) Brazil's challenging operating
environment and
economic recession are driving Fitch Ratings' negative outlook
on the country's
banking sector. Higher interest rates and inflation, combined
with further
economic slowdown and rising unemployment will materially
pressure asset quality
metrics, credit costs and, ultimately, overall earnings. Local
banks will likely
further constrain risk appetites in 2016. Together, these
factors will increase
credit pressure across each of Brazil's bank segments.
Fitch's October downgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating
(long-term IDR BBB-/
Negative) is a driver of current downward rating pressure on
nearly four of five
Fitch-rated Brazilian banks. The sovereign's rating constrains
79% of the banks
operating in the country.
Asset quality in the Brazilian banking system remains stronger
than its last
peak weakness in 2011; however, the deterioration of Brazil's
economy,
especially during second-half 2015, is driving up nonperforming
loans (NPLs) in
many portfolios. Lower corporate cash flow generation and
cautious retail
borrowers will continue the weakening trend in asset quality.
Among the three large federal government-owned banks (BNDES,
Banco do Brasil and
Caixa), Caixa remains the most vulnerable bank as its high
credit growth during
the last four years (averaging 35% a year) will pose challenges
as its loan book
matures.
The large private bank segment will be affected by higher credit
expenses,
likely equally across retail and corporate borrowers.
Among small and midtier banks, those that are highly dependent
on a single
product line or client segment will likely suffer from the
challenging operating
environment facing many of their small and medium enterprise
customers, as well
as from increased competition from larger banks.
On a positive note, the liquidity positioning and capitalization
levels of
Brazil's banks are good. The weakening economic conditions have
slowed several
years of very high loan growth, which resulted in a buildup of
liquidity at many
banks. While withdrawals of savings have begun to pick up, time
deposits and
other deposit-like instruments, such as LCIs and LCAs
(real-estate and
agricultural letters of credit, respectively), have diversified
funding sources.
These instruments helped to uphold capitalization levels.
Finally, recent
changes in banks' retail loan mix, such as longer tenor payroll
lending, and
strong provisioning by some banks in anticipation of weaker
macro conditions
should help banks offset the downward effect on earnings from
rising NPLs. As of
September 2015, total provisions covered a healthy 68% of
impaired loans across
the Brazilian banking system.
Brazilian bank ratings will remain very sensitive to further
sovereign rating
pressure. Further economic deterioration could also trigger
downward rating
actions. The weak operating environment likely will improve with
further
resolution of corporate investigations -- including Petrobras
and recent
developments involving Banco BTG Pactual. Such investigations
can significantly
lower expectations for loan growth and constrain risk appetites
across markets.
Those banks that have established a greater diversity of
products and have
boosted noncredit-related revenues through more fee-based
products should be
better positioned to withstand a continuation of the current
economic
trajectory.
