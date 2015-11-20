(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hungary's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
and 'BBB-',
respectively. The Outlooks are Positive. The issue ratings on
Hungary's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BB+' and
'BBB-', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hungary's 'BB+' rating and Positive Outlook reflect its strong
economic growth
performance in 2014-2015 and high current account surpluses
since 2011, which
have supported external debt reduction. The gradual tightening
in the budget
deficit will also help reduce the general government debt ratio,
which is high
relative to ratings peers. The expected improvement in the bank
operating
environment should help revive bank lending. Hungary's GDP per
capita and
governance indicators are high relative to rating peers.
Hungary's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Fitch expects GDP will grow 2.9% in 2015 after 3.7% in 2014,
driven by an
acceleration of European Union (EU) funds' disbursements in
2014-2015.
Households' consumption is supported by high job creation (the
unemployment rate
was 6.4% in September from above 10% in 2010-2012), low
inflation and relief to
household finances following the foreign currency mortgage
conversion in early
2015. Fitch forecasts growth to slow from 2016 to 2.3%, as EU
disbursement falls
markedly, and to remain at about 2.0% in the medium term as
private sector
investment gradually recovers.
Fitch expects the government deficit will be 2.3% of GDP in 2015
from 2.5% in
2014, supported by higher tax revenues linked to fast GDP
growth. A decline in
interest payments (expected to be 3.5% of GDP in 2015 from 4.0%
in 2014 and 4.5%
in 2013) linked to very low interest rates domestically and
externally, is
helping to contain current expenditure. Fitch expects the
headline deficit will
be 2.1% in 2016 and will remain close to 2.0% in the medium term
as expected tax
cuts are offset by improving economic conditions. The structural
deficit is
likely to remain about stable in the medium term, at 2.5%.
Government debt is set to gradually decline to 72% of GDP by
2017 and would
reach 64% by 2022 assuming nominal growth around 5% annually and
budget deficit
around 2% of GDP. The launch of the self-financing programme to
increase
domestic ownership of government debt promises to reduce
exposure to global
financial volatility. The share of non-resident holdings in HUF
debt was 26% in
September 2015, down from a peak of 42% at end-2012. The share
of foreign
currency debt (in euro after cross-currency swaps) in total debt
was 33%
(end-2012: 39%). Investor demand and low interest rates are
allowing the
authorities to issue longer-term domestic debt, lengthening
average time to
maturity to an average of 4.4 years in October 2015 from 3.4 in
2010-2013, and
reducing refinancing risks.
The current account surplus will increase to 4.3% of GDP in 2015
and remain high
over the forecast horizon, reflecting higher exports, low
commodity prices, low
domestic demand relative to the pre-crisis era and lower
external interest
payments. Strong current account surpluses in recent years have
supported a
reduction in net external debt (NXD), to 44.5% of GDP in 2015
from 73% in 2012
(using Fitch's methodology, which differs from national
methodology). Fitch
expects NXD could be 30% by 2017, although it would remain above
the 'BB'
median.
Supporting a recovery in bank lending (-9% y/y in September) has
become a key
policy priority. In Fitch's opinion, the implementation of the
Memorandum of
Understanding agreed between Hungary and the EBRD, including a
cut in the bank
tax from 2016 (HUF60bn, 0.2% of GDP) contained in the 2016
budget, would support
a strengthening in the banking sector and a recovery in bank
lending. It would
also be consistent with the government's shift in favour of
greater policy
predictability towards the private sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
-Greater policy stability and predictability along with improved
business
environment, for example resulting in stable and predictable
framework for the
banking sector.
-Continued reduction in external indebtedness supported by
current account
surpluses.
-Reduction in government debt ratio.
The rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood
of leading to a
downgrade. However, relaxation of the fiscal stance and/or
global macro
financial shock leading to severe recession or higher financial
risks would be
rating negative.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the Hungarian authorities will maintain
fiscal discipline,
broadly in line with the targets included in the Convergence
Programme submitted
to the EU in April 2015.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994522
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
