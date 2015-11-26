(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the pressure
on South Korean
regional bank Busan Bank's (BSB, BBB+/Negative/bbb+) capital
position will be
alleviated by its parent BNK Financial Group's (BNK) plan to
inject up to
KRW270bn in its wholly owned subsidiary.
BNK said on 17 November 2015 that it plans to issue 70 million
new common equity
shares, representing 27% of the existing outstanding shares. The
share issue,
with a provisional price of KRW10,600 a share, could raise
KRW742bn. BNK intends
to use most of the proceeds to reinforce its subsidiaries'
capital position,
including KRW270bn (36%) to be set aside for BSB.
If the new rights offer is completed as planned, it would be
positive for BSB's
credit profile. Fitch estimates BSB's and BNK's Fitch Core
Capital ratios will
be boosted by 0.8pp and 1.1pp to 11.3% and 9.1%, respectively.
Also, BNK's
double leverage, while still comparatively high, is likely to
improve to 128%
from 134% in 3Q15. BNK's improved capital would lower pressure
on its
subsidiaries to pay dividends, a burden that is mostly borne by
BSB.
BSB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is on Negative
Outlook, reflecting
pressure on its capitalisation amid an increasingly challenging
operating
environment. This pressure would be partly relieved if the
capital injection is
completed as planned. Fitch in its previous rating action
commentary on BSB
dated 20 August 2015 said that the bank's IDRs and Viability
Rating could be
downgraded if BSB's capitalisation does not recover to above 10%
within a year.
Subscription for the new rights is scheduled to be completed in
20 January 2016.
The final subscription price will be determined at a 17%
discount to BNK's
weighted average stock price of BNK over 6-8 January 2016,
leaving uncertainty
about the final amount that BNK will raise. BNK's share price
plummeted to
KRW9,720 at the close of the first trading day after announcing
the equity
raising. Proceeds from the equity raising and the capital
injection into BSB
could be lower if the stock price does not recover sufficiently.
At KRW9,720,
the increase in BSB's capital ratio would be 0.6pp.
Besides the capital position, Fitch has also identified BSB's
asset quality as
another area of concern. Although the bank's precautionary and
below loan ratio
is reported at an adequate level of 2.5% in absolute terms as of
3Q15, the
number has been rising since 1Q14 and exceeded the average of
commercial banks
from 2Q15. As BSB's loan book growth moderates after
above-average growth in
recent years, there is a greater risk that its asset-quality
ratios could be
worse than that of other commercial banks.
Fitch's last rating action commentary on BSB, "Fitch Affirms
Busan Bank at
'BBB+'; Outlook Negative" dated 20 August 2015, is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
Busan Bank - Ratings Navigator
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.