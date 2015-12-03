(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, December 02 (Fitch) Malaysia's insurance and takaful
sector will
remain stable in 2016, underpinned by the industry's solid
capitalisation, Fitch
Ratings says in a new report. The sound capitalisation will also
support the
sector's premium growth and potential underwriting volatility as
economic growth
decelerates.
The sector's solid capitalisation is built on the robust
regulatory framework
and capital practices required by the Malaysian regulator. The
series of
regulatory reforms implemented in recent years aimed to raise
the sector's
competitiveness ahead of full liberalisation and economic
integration with other
south-east Asian economies. The industry's consolidated
risk-based capital ratio
was strong at 239% in 1H15, well beyond the regulatory minimum
of 130%.
Fitch believes stable domestic demand and low insurance
penetration will
continue to support the general insurance and takaful sector.
This is despite
the slower premium growth in 1H15 associated with lower
automobile sales and
private consumption, as consumers adjust to the Goods and
Services Tax
implemented in April 2015. The growth in investment-linked
policies is likely to
stay strong given the low interest rates, but we expect life
insurers to
increasingly tap on health-related and retirement products as
the population
ages and medical costs rise.
High claims from the compulsory motor class will continue to
pressure general
insurers' profitability but this will be partly offset by
healthy underwriting
margins from fire and non-motor classes. We believe the
deregulation of tariff
rates in 2016 to have a mixed impact: motor insurers are likely
to benefit from
greater flexibility in pricing their risks adequately, but it
could trigger
competitive pricing among fire insurers and erode bottom-line
profitability.
Fitch expects M&A activity in the sector to pick up following a
quiet 2015. This
will be driven by the regulatory requirement for composites to
split their life
and non-life operations within five years from 2013. There are
currently eight
takaful and four insurance composites that have yet to split
their operations.
The report, "2016 Outlook: Malaysian Insurance Sector", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
