(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Thai Insurance Sector here BANGKOK, November 30 (Fitch) The rising demand for insurance protection from an ageing population and increasing household wealth would support insurance premium growth in Thailand, Fitch Ratings says in a new special report. Thailand's insurance penetration rate remains significantly lower than many of the more developed countries in Asia. The favourable demographics and tax reduction benefits, supported by solid distribution platform, are supportive of solid growth for life insurers. Non-life insurers should also experience steady growth in the medium to long term, although modest growth is likely in 2016 due to the weak economy. The expanding middle- to high-income segment of the population is also likely to stimulate more demand in endowment and wealth-protection products. At the same time, rising life expectancy will spur growth in health and medical insurance premiums. Fitch has maintained stable sector outlooks for both the life and non-life segments for 2016, based on insurance companies' solid capitalisation, sound financial performance and low investment and asset risks. Fitch expects the upcoming Phase 2 of the risk-based capital (RBC) framework to encourage insurers to be more prudent in their capital management and investment strategy. The report "2016 Outlook: Thai Insurance Sector" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.