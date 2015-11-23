(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hiscox Ltd's (Hiscox) GPB275m issue of fixed- to floating-rate callable subordinated notes a final 'BBB-' rating. The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issue and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 6 November 2015. The proceeds of the subordinated notes are being used for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Hiscox, the holding company for the Hiscox group registered and domiciled in Bermuda, has issued subordinated fixed- to floating-rate notes due in 2045. As a result, Hiscox's financial leverage ratio (FLR) increased to 15.9% from zero based on a pro-forma calculation using 2014 financials. The securities pay a fixed coupon of 6.125% annually until 2025 and thereafter a floating rate of interest equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 5.076%, payable quarterly. The new subordinated bond qualifies as Tier II regulatory capital with mandatory deferral triggers referencing a solvency capital event. According to Fitch's methodology, the bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. The notes are rated three notches below Hiscox's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. This reflects a 'Poor' recovery assumption (two notches) and 'Moderate' risk of non-performance (one notch). RATING SENSITIVITIES A change to Hiscox's IDR is likely to result in a corresponding change of the subordinated debt rating. Related rating committee date: 6 November 2015. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Analyst +44 20 3530 1532 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.