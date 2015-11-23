(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hiscox
Ltd's (Hiscox)
GPB275m issue of fixed- to floating-rate callable subordinated
notes a final
'BBB-' rating.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issue and
receipt of documents conforming to the information previously
received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 6
November 2015. The
proceeds of the subordinated notes are being used for general
corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hiscox, the holding company for the Hiscox group registered and
domiciled in
Bermuda, has issued subordinated fixed- to floating-rate notes
due in 2045. As a
result, Hiscox's financial leverage ratio (FLR) increased to
15.9% from zero
based on a pro-forma calculation using 2014 financials. The
securities pay a
fixed coupon of 6.125% annually until 2025 and thereafter a
floating rate of
interest equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 5.076%, payable quarterly.
The new subordinated bond qualifies as Tier II regulatory
capital with mandatory
deferral triggers referencing a solvency capital event.
According to Fitch's
methodology, the bond is classified as 100% capital due to
regulatory override
within Fitch's risk-based capital calculation and is classified
as 100% debt for
the agency's financial leverage calculations.
The notes are rated three notches below Hiscox's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A-'. This reflects a 'Poor' recovery assumption (two notches)
and 'Moderate'
risk of non-performance (one notch).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change to Hiscox's IDR is likely to result in a corresponding
change of the
subordinated debt rating.
Related rating committee date: 6 November 2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
