Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Chilean Banks
SANTIAGO, December 07 (Fitch) The stable 2016 outlook for
Chilean banks is based
on strong credit metrics, according to Fitch Ratings. Standalone
creditworthiness continues to drive most of large and mid-size
Chilean banks.
However, there could be very limited upgrades of Viability
Ratings (VRs) in
2016. The timing will depend on the success of further business
model
diversification and maintenance of sound credit risk profiles
under economic
slowdown.
Chilean banks have a proven track record of stable results
through the economic
cycles, showing resilience to international volatility, with
more predictable
profitability, assets quality ratios and internal capital
generation than their
regional peers.
A negative outlook for the sector could be triggered by a
stronger than expected
slowdown in the domestic economy, which could lead to
significant deterioration
in the system's credit portfolio quality and operating
profitability. However,
this is not Fitch's base case scenario for 2016.
Progress in local regulations on the road to Basel III would be
positive and
necessary for the Chilean banking industry, as that would help
banks to converge
towards stricter international standards in terms of
capitalization.
In 2016, Chilean banks will face a third consecutive year of
economic slowdown
(with a GDP average growth at only 2% for 2014 - 2016). While
Fitch Ratings
doesn?t expect a significant impact for Chilean banks, this will
likely put
pressure on their lending growth rates, profitability and asset
quality. Credit
expanded 7.5% during the first nine months of 2015, in line with
Fitch
projections (8% - 10%), while it is expected to move at a slower
pace in 2016
(6% - 8 %).
Having anticipated this scenario, recent loan growth has been
more concentrated
on higher-income segments of the population. However, over the
medium term,
Fitch expects further pressure on credit costs, arising from
adoption of
standardized regulatory models for mortgage loans in January
2016.
The Chilean banking system has historically focused on
commercial banking,
mainly locally. However, in the past few years, local banks have
initiated an
internationalization process, primarily in Colombia and more
recently in Miami,
in the U.S., which may bring changes to how those banks operate.
Chilean banks have a proven track record of stable results
through the cycles,
showing resilience to international volatility, with more
predictable
profitability, internal capital generation and portfolio quality
than their
regional peers. Fitch expects operating profitability to remain
constrained by
lower inflation and the contribution of sight deposits due to
the decrease in
short-term interest rates, in addition to the effects of slower
loan growth, a
moderate increase in loan loss provisions and higher corporate
taxes.
Although there has been no increase in the 90 days or more
non-performing loan
(NPL) rate during the first 9-months of 2015, Fitch expects a
moderate
deterioration in loan quality in 2016 due to the persistent
slowdown in the
economy and the resulting impact over small and mid-size
companies, unemployment
and specific corporate loans (especially considering recent
leverage trends on
the segment). Current NPL ratios are near record lows. Risk
management,
provisioning and monitoring practices remain robust for the
system.
The banking system continues to face the following challenges:
increasing core
capital to support future growth in a lower profitability
context, and likely
higher requirements as Basel III rules are adopted. The
replacement of
complementary capital instruments that currently do not absorb
losses before the
entity reaches non-viability will be a key issue and the local
regulator still
hasn't established the parameters for a possible improvement in
complementary
capital.
Basel III liquidity rules will help to establish greater
discipline in the local
market, especially from small and medium-sized banks and
specialized banks.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-2499-3317
Fitch Ratings
Alcantara 200, Of. 202 Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

