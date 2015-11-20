(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 20 (Fitch) A recommended 23.55% increase in
remuneration for
India's central government employees, if fully implemented,
would have a
significant impact on the government's wage bill, and add to
challenges the
government faces in achieving fiscal consolidation targets, says
Fitch Ratings.
The suggested wage increase by the 7th Pay Commission would come
into effect at
the beginning of the 2016 calendar year. The recommended
increase is less than
the 40% that was implemented after the last commission in 2008.
On its own, the
pay rises would increase the central government's wage bill by
around 0.5% of
GDP. It is important to note though that this would also likely
affect state
government finances as they would be inclined to follow suit.
The central government has earlier indicated a target fiscal
consolidation of
0.4% of GDP for a deficit of 3.5% in the fiscal year ending 31
March 2017
(FY17), down from 3.9% in FY16. As such, the planned wage
increase is sufficient
to add substantive challenges to achieving the planned
medium-term consolidation
targets.
The government could seek to cut expenditures in other areas.
There may be some
room to rein in the subsidy bill, for example. But the
government may find cuts
in capital expenditures undesirable, especially as investments
are planned to
play a key role in its efforts to stimulate the economy.
Whether the medium-term consolidation targets can be realised
therefore, may
depend on whether the government can mobilise higher revenues.
An expected
pick-up in real GDP growth will help, and increasing government
employee wages
should stimulate consumption. The government is also rolling out
a number of
reforms to improve the business environment, but there has yet
to be any reform
or policy initiatives that Fitch expects would lead to a
structural increase in
government revenues.
Despite the challenges, there is no indication that the
government will not
achieve its short-term FY16 fiscal deficit target. However, the
government could
yet amend its medium-term targets and further delay achieving a
deficit of 3.0%
of GDP, currently targeted for FY18. The fiscal consolidation
plan was postponed
by one year in the last budget. Delaying an improvement in
India's fiscal
position would underscore a longstanding weakness for the
sovereign credit
profile. The general government deficit that includes the
budgets of the central
and state governments, is above 6% of GDP while the general
government debt
burden of close to 65% of GDP is the highest of all 'BBB-' rated
countries. The
'BBB' category median is 43% of GDP.
Contacts:
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
