(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Australia Bank
Limited's (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) AUD18.1bn of outstanding
mortgage covered bonds
at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4; and the asset
percentage (AP) of 89.5%
used in the programme's asset coverage test, which is equivalent
to Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. The breakeven AP supports a 'AA'
tested rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after
giving credit for
recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable
Outlook on
NAB's IDR.
The 89.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP corresponds to a breakeven
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 11.7%. The asset disposal loss component of 14.1%
remains the main
driver due to significant maturity mismatches between the cover
assets at 16.2
years versus the liabilities at 5.4 years and the refinancing
assumptions
applied to Australian residential mortgages. This is followed by
the cover
pool's credit loss component of 3.8%. Credit given to excess
spread under the
cash flow valuation component reduced the 'AAA' breakeven OC by
5.7%.
The D-Cap of 4 notches reflects Fitch's assessment of liquidity
gap and systemic
risk (moderate risk), which is driven by the agency's view of
the liquidity gap
mitigants, in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund
which will be
funded at the loss of 'F1+', the 12 month extension period for
the issued soft
bullet bonds and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard
bullet bonds.
As of 31 October 2015, the cover pool consisted of 83,142 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages over Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD24.9bn and a weighted average current
loan/value ratio
of 58.3%. Fitch's calculated 'AAA' expected loss is 4.0% on the
residential
mortgage assets, which benefits from credit to lenders mortgage
insurance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur: NAB's IDR is downgraded by four notches; the D-Cap falls
by more than
three notches; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in our
analysis rises
above the 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Hebenstreit
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0360
Committee Chairperson
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 23 Nov
2015)
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 23
Jun 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995314
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.