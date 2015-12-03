(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Chinese life insurers are taking
on higher asset
risks due to greater equity exposures and surging alternative
investments such
as debt investment plans, trust schemes and wealth management
products, Fitch
Ratings says in a new report.
Increased alternative investments make Chinese life insurers'
credit profiles
more vulnerable to an economic downturn as these types of
investments are
generally less liquid than straight bonds, and are focused on
the infrastructure
and real-estate sectors. Alternative investments accounted for
about 5%-17% of
surveyed insurers' assets as of end-1H15. Higher equity
exposures also indicate
greater vulnerability of their capitalisation to unfavourable
stock market
movements. However, the impact of China's stock market
correction in 2H15 should
be manageable given their stronger solvency positions following
the stock
market's rally since mid-2014. Flexibility to reduce
policyholders' dividends
can also mitigate the impact of poor investment yields.
The more granular capital regime under the China Risk Oriented
Solvency System
is spurring Chinese life insurers to issue more equity-like
hybrid securities.
China Life Insurance Company Limited issued the first Core Tier
II instruments
under the new regime in June 2015. Subordinated debts remain the
primary
supplementary capital; the major life insurers' financial
leverage stayed at
19%-28% at end-2014.
Fitch expects Chinese life insurers to price their policies more
aggressively
following the regulator's removal of the 2.5% cap on guaranteed
returns for
policyholders. However, the cap (3% for participating, 3.5% for
universal life
and 3.5%-4.025% for non-participating products) on the discount
rate used to
determine statutory insurance reserves will prevent excessive
competition. The
2.5% cap on guaranteed returns on insurance policies was fully
removed in
October 2015.
Fitch is maintaining its Rating and Sector Outlooks at Stable
for the Chinese
life insurance sector as it believes that the rated insurers'
resilient market
positions, and adequate capitalisation and external funding
capabilities will
keep supporting their credit strength. Continued earnings
volatility and fierce
competition among homogenous products are key rating
constraints.
The report, "2016 Outlook: China Life Insurers", is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
