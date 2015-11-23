(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Auto Watch - November 2015 here SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest monthly issue of China Auto Watch that the Chinese government's cuts in vehicle-purchase tax have boosted demand for small-engine passenger vehicles (PVs), with a 13.3% year-on-year (yoy) growth in overall PV sales volume in October 2015. The market share of PVs with engine sizes equal to - or smaller than - 1.6L increased to 69.0% from 65.5% in September. All the Chinese 'Big Five' auto groups, except for FAW Group, posted strong double-digit volume growth in October. Leading joint-venture automobile manufacturers reported a yoy recovery in sales volume, driven by revived sales of sedans and/or solid SUV market growth. The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Jing Yang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3017 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Roy Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9979 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.