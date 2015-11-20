(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Estonia's ratings are supported by a strong sovereign balance
sheet, strong
credit fundamentals including governance indicators and a high
level of economic
development compared with rated peers, and a sound macroeconomic
policy
framework.
Public finances are a key rating strength. At end-2014 general
government debt
was 10.4% of GDP - less than a quarter of the peer median
(44.4%) and the lowest
in the European Union. Estonia is one of only six OECD countries
with a net
asset position for the general government. Fitch expects that
the general
government debt-to-GDP ratio will fall to 9.2% by 2017, on
forecast balanced
government budgets.
As a small and open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to adverse
shocks affecting
its main trading partners. Economic growth has slowed this year,
reflecting a
sharp decline in capital spending and a marked slowdown in
export growth. GDP
growth in 1H15 was 1.6% on an annual basis, down from 2.9% in
2014. Preliminary
data for 3Q indicates further slowdown, to 0.5% year-on-year.
Private
consumption remains the main driver of growth (up 5.5% on an
annual basis in
1H15), as stable prices and robust wage growth boost real
incomes.
We expect that GDP growth this year will be just 1.5% -
considerably lower than
the 4% average over the past five years. We forecast that growth
will pick up
over the next two years to 2.8% in 2016 and 3.4% in 2017, as
investment recovers
and economic prospects in Estonia's export markets improve
further. This should
lead to more balanced growth.
Demographic trends are a structural weakness. Both the overall
and working-age
populations are on a downward trend. Policy measures aimed at
boosting
participation among partially-able workers will partly alleviate
pressure on
this trend. But over the medium- to long-term the downtrend in
population,
unless offset by productivity improvements, will constrain
growth potential.
Despite the weakness in exports, we expect the current account
surplus to widen
this year to 2.5% of GDP from 1% in 2014, on falling import
prices and volumes.
Thereafter, the surplus will unwind, averaging 0.5% of GDP in
2016-2017.
External sustainability has improved markedly in recent years.
Deleveraging in
the banking and corporate sectors and rising domestic funding
for bank assets
have brought net external debt down to -9.8% of GDP in 2014,
down from a peak of
55% in 2009.
Estonian banks are well-capitalised, and asset quality is
strong. The proportion
of non-performing loans is low, at 1.7% in September.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook indicates that the downside and upside risks
are evenly
balanced. However, future developments that could result in a
positive rating
action include:
-Evidence that the Estonian economy's medium-term growth
potential has not been
undermined by adverse external shocks.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
-Further severe economic or financial shocks that adversely
affect Estonia's
economic and financial stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Estonia's main trading partners will benefit
from a gradual
economic recovery. The European Central Bank's asset purchase
programme should
help underpin inflation expectations, and supports our base case
that in the
context of an economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid
prolonged deflation.
Fitch assumes that Estonia's macroeconomic policy framework will
remain in place
and that Estonia will have a sustainable fiscal policy in the
medium- to
long-term.
Fitch assumes that Estonia's economic and political stability is
not undermined
by regional geo-political stress.
