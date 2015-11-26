(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
the low penetration rate of insurance products, improving risk
awareness, and
rising population and affluence will support demand growth in
Indonesia's life
and non-life insurance sectors over the medium term. This is
despite Indonesia's
real GDP growth slowing to 4.7% in each of the first three
quarters in 2015.
However, Fitch expects annual real GDP growth to pick up to 5.3%
in 2016 and
5.5% in 2017, from 4.8% in 2015.
Overall gross premiums written for the life and non-life
segments increased by
around 15% in 2014. Total industry premiums rose 7.8%
(annualised) in 1H15.
The non-life insurance industry has posted favourable loss ratio
that was
consistently below 50% over FY10-FY14. Most domestic reinsurers'
underwriting
margin, as measured by their combined ratios, has remained
steady over the past
three years, driven by manageable losses from catastrophe
events.
The report titled 'Indonesian Insurance Dashboard 2015' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
