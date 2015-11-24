(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 November 2015, as well as
changes during October
2015 and since 1 January 2015
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 10M15 for the
main state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in October 2015:
- Sector corporate loans nominally dropped RUB181bn (-0.5%), but
grew RUB195bn
(0.5%) if adjusted for a 3% rouble appreciation against the
dollar in October.
Notable real increases of corporate lending were in VTB
(RUB92bn, 2%), Credit
Bank of Moscow (CBOM; RUB62bn, 12%), Bank FC Otkritie (BFCO;
RUB47bn, 2%),
Gazprombank (GPB; RUB32bn, 1%) and JUGRA (RUB28bn, 13%).
- Retail loans fell slightly by RUB46bn (-0.4%) in nominal terms
or by RUB35bn
(-0.3%) if adjusted for FX effects. Among specialised retail
banks, only Tinkoff
grew 1.4%, while Russian Standard, Home Credit, Orient Express,
OTP, Rencredit
deleveraged by 1-4%. The loan book of the troubled Svyaznoy Bank
contracted by
17%.
- Customer funding nominally dropped by RUB657bn (-1.4%) or by a
more moderate
RUB116bn (-0.3%) if adjusted for rouble appreciation. The latter
figure
comprised RUB122bn (0.6%) inflow of retail deposits and RUB238bn
(0.9%) decrease
of corporate funds. The increase in retail funding was mainly
due to a RUB120bn
inflow into state-related banks, reflecting continued flight to
quality.
- The large decreases in corporate funding (excluding one-offs
and FX effects)
were in VTB group (RUB159bn, -3.3%), Unicredit (RUB63bn, -8.1%),
Otkritie group
(RUB43bn, -4.2%), Alfa-Bank (RUB39bn, -6%), and Citibank
(RUB27bn, -12%), while
notable inflows were seen at CBOM (RUB132bn, 26%, driven by
deposits from a
large corporate); ING Bank (RUB48bn, 27.8%), Promsvyaz (RUB47bn,
8.5%) and GPB
(RUB41bn, 1.5%).
- Some banks' corporate funding numbers were distorted by
one-offs, including i)
a RUB92bn technical decrease related to a change of accounting
treatment of
government Tier 2 capital injections, which are now reflected
off-balance sheet
(which affected BFCO, CBOM, Novikom, and B&N Bank), ii) a
RUB29bn decrease at
Russian Standard related to a restructuring of its subordinated
eurobonds and
iii) a USD1.15bn (RUB73bn equivalent) increase in RusAg from
subordinated debt
placement.
- State funding nominally increased RUB32bn (0.4%) or RUB81bn
(1%) net of FX
effects. This included RUB250bn of repayments (mainly of rouble
funding by
Sberbank) to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), offset by
RUB216bn of borrowing
(mainly by VTB) from the Ministry of Finance, RUB77bn from
regional and federal
budgets and RUB39bn from other government-related entities. The
outstanding
volume of CBR FX funding was almost unchanged in October at
USD26bn, mainly used
by BFCO (USD16bn), Alfa-bank and Russian Standard (both at
USD1.6bn), Promsvyaz
(USD1.2bn), CBOM (USD0.9bn) and Sovcombank (USD0.8bn).
- The sector reported a RUB72bn net profit in October (12%
annualised ROAE),
which would have been a lower RUB43bn (7.2% ROAE) if net of a
one-off RUB29bn
gain on subordinated debt restructuring by Russian Standard. Net
of Sberbank's
RUB34bn net profit the sector's recurring profit was close to
zero. Considerable
losses were reported by MDM (RUB6.8bn, or 17% of end-9M15
equity),
Khanty-Mansiysk Bank Otkritie (RUB2.5bn, 7%), AK BARS (RUB2.5bn,
6%) and
Investtorgbank (RUB2.4bn, 45%). Among retail banks only Tinkoff
reported a
moderate profit of RUB0.7bn; OTP was marginally above breakeven;
Russian
Standard, Orient Express and Home Credit showed moderate losses
of,
respectively, RUB2.9bn (-8%; adjusted for RUB29bn one-off gain
on the
restructuring), RUB0.8bn (-4%) and RUB0.4bn (-1%), and Svyaznoy
lost a further
RUB1.3bn, resulting in its equity becoming negative (today the
CBR withdrew its
banking license).
-The average total capital (N1 - 15.7%, current required minimum
of 10% set to
be reduced to 8% at end-2015) and core tier 1 (N1.1 - 10.9%,
current required
minimum of 5% set to be reduced to 4.5% at end-2015) ratios of
the sampled banks
(excluding those rescued or not publishing capital ratios)
increased by,
respectively, 39bps and 20bps, due to a decrease in
FX-denominated risk-weighted
assets following moderate rouble appreciation. The biggest
increases of total
capital ratios of 3.9ppts and 3.2ppts were reported by
Sviaz-Bank and MDM, which
received Tier 2 capital contributions in the form of OFZ
government debt from
the Deposit Insurance Agency of, respectively, RUB12bn and
RUB9bn. RusAg also
showed a 3ppts improvement in its total capital ratio due to
RUB73bn of
subordinated debt issued on the domestic market.
- CBR FX forbearance was previously extended to year-end, but
the favourable
USD/RUB exchange rate was increased to 55 from 45 (compared with
the current
market rate of around 65), with effect from October. We expect
banks utilising
the forbearance would report capital ratios 30-50 bps lower than
if forbearance
was eliminated.
- We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding future
potential profits)
of 54 of the sampled banks (excluding the already failed and
bailed-out ones)
were sufficient to absorb potential loan losses equal to less
than 5% of loans,
and 14 could absorb less than 1%. The latter were VTB24, Bank of
Moscow, Leto
Bank, Globexbank, RosCap, Promsvyaz, MDM, Orient Express,
Rencredit, URBiR,
Novikom, JUGRA, Moscow Industrial and Rosinterbank.
