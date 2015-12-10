(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR, December 10 (Fitch) The outlook for Central American banks remains stable in 2016, despite a challenging operating environment which includes decreased growth, pressured margins, and increased credit costs driven by asset deterioration, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. 'Most banks are well prepared to weather higher risks without jeopardizing their creditworthiness. Additionally, a sizeable number of banks may receive timely support from their shareholders if needed,' said Marcela Galicia, Director of Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. Costa Rican banks are most exposed to challenging economic conditions, resulting in a negative sector outlook. Fitch expects loan growth below 10% and profitability to underperform peer averages. El Salvador's slow local economy will limit credit growth to 5%, driven by a disproportionate growth in consumer loans. In Honduras, single-digit loan growth is expected with weak asset quality when compared to other banking systems in the region. The effects of Banco Continental's forced liquidation have been contained by regulatory actions. Nicaragua is expected to outperform peers with loan growth of 15% to 18%, supported by good asset quality. At around 1%, non-performing loans-to-total loans is expected to remain strong. The Dominican Republic banking sector has the only positive outlook in the region, supported by a dynamic economy and strong macroeconomic conditions. For more information, a special report titled '2016 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Marcela Galicia Director +503 2516 6616 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel 79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516 6610 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com 2016 Outlook: Central American and Dominican Republic Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.