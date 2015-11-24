(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Communications,
Taipei Branch's (BOCOM Taipei) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(twn)' and
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
BOCOM Taipei's ratings and Outlook reflect the credit profile of
Bank of
Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM; A/Stable/F1), which corresponds
to 'AA+(twn)'
on Fitch's Taiwan National rating scale. The ratings capture its
legal status as
a branch of BOCOM and the highly integrated nature of its
operations with the
head office. BOCOM's Issuer Default Rating is underpinned by the
agency's
expectation of an extremely high probability of support, if
required, from the
Chinese government.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The bonds are rated at the same level as BOCOM Taipei's National
Long-Term
Rating and are accordingly affirmed. The bond rating reflects
the relative
vulnerability of default of its senior obligations within the
national scale for
Taiwan. It is rated in accordance with Fitch's criteria on
rating senior
unsecured bond instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Any rating action on BOCOM could trigger a similar rating action
on BOCOM
Taipei's ratings.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated
to changes in
BOCOM's IDR, which in turn will reflect any shift in the
perceived willingness
or ability of China's government to support BOCOM in a full and
timely manner.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable;
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; and
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
