HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 24 (Fitch) Sri Lanka's 2016
budget, released on 20
November, provides no clear plan for fiscal consolidation over
the medium term.
The absence of such a framework means that the risks of further
deterioration in
the fiscal deficit will remain, and high public debt relative to
Sri Lanka's
'BB' group median is not likely to decline, says Fitch Ratings.
The government did take the opportunity of the budget
announcement to reiterate
an ambitious set of economic reforms aimed at raising foreign
investment and
boosting the private sector's participation in the economy. If
achieved, these
broad objectives could be positive for the economy, especially
if it reduces
dependence on external borrowing to finance growth. Weak
governance standards
remain a factor for low FDI, so any improvements to the ease of
doing business
could enhance the economic profile over the long run.
The government plans for a deficit of 5.9% of GDP in 2016, which
is only a
slight reduction from the 6.0% shortfall expected this year.
Notably, the
original 2015 deficit plan of 4.4% will be exceeded by a wide
margin,
underscoring that government's track record of meeting fiscal
targets is not
strong.
Fitch believes there are risks to government being able to meet
its fiscal
deficit target, especially considering the trend in revenues in
recent years.
General government revenues have been declining consistently
since 2010 - a key
weakness in the sovereign's credit profile. Revenues had fallen
to just 12.3% of
GDP in 2014, far lower than the 'BB' median of just over 25%.
This latest budget
does little to address the revenue issue directly.
Inability to raise general government revenues are related to
structural
weaknesses in tax administration and collection. As such, it is
notable that
income tax collections are estimated by government to decline by
6.4% in 2016.
The government does expect total tax revenue relative to GDP to
rise in 2016 and
overall revenues to jump by 38% versus 17% in 2015, but a large
share of this
increase comes from non-tax revenues.
Much of the increase in non-income tax revenues is likely to
come from external
trade taxes, which should rise by 44% to account for 23% of the
total tax
intake. This assumes a strong global trade environment, and
underscores budget
assumptions for rapid GDP growth. High GDP growth has been a
positive factor for
Sri Lanka's credit profile. However, Fitch believes that the
budget's
assumptions may be overly optimistic. The budget expects GDP
growth to
accelerate to 7%-8% in 2016, from expected growth of 6% in 2015,
while Fitch
forecasts growth of 6.4% in 2016.
Expenditures will add to Sri Lanka's fiscal challenges - total
expenditure is
likely to rise to 22.3% of GDP from 19.1% in 2015. Major
increases in public
investment in education, infrastructure and healthcare could
lead to an increase
in the general government deficit in the near-term, while the
benefits to fiscal
accounts over the medium-term are unclear.
