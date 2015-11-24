(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings on
the following policy banks in Thailand: Bank for Agriculture and
Agricultural
Cooperatives (BAAC), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM),
Government Housing
Bank (GH BANK), Islamic Bank of Thailand (IBANK) and SME
Development Bank of
Thailand (SME BANK).
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All ratings are based on Fitch's expectation of a high
probability the Thai
government would extend these important policy banks
extraordinary support, if
required. This is because the banks have strong state linkages,
and were set up
under specific legislation to fulfil key public policy
initiatives.
Apart from that, the government has full or near-full ownership
in these banks.
There are also clear precedents of state support for these
banks, such as
financial compensation for government policy initiatives,
liquidity support, and
capital injections.
EXIM's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are at the same
level as the
sovereign. The National Ratings of BAAC, EXIM, GH BANK, and SME
BANK are at the
highest possible level.
IBANK's Long-Term IDR and National Ratings are two notches below
the sovereign
due to a relatively lower level of explicit legal and financial
support from the
government. The relatively wider-notching compared to other
state-owned policy
banks also reflects the Ministry of Finance's lower direct
shareholding. The
ministry's direct shareholding in IBANK is capped at 49%, but
the government
controls 98% of IBANK through its shareholdings in other
state-owned banks that
own stakes in the Islamic bank.
Although Fitch expects timely support to be provided to the
banks, if needed,
the performances and financial profiles of BAAC, EXIM and GH
BANK are such that
support has not been required.
SME BANK has made progress in its rehabilitation plan, which is
evident in the
improvement in its overall financial profile, but it remains
substantially
weaker than BAAC, EXIM and GH BANK. IBANK's profitability, asset
quality and
capitalisation have been weakened further and it is subject to
further
significant rehabilitation and restructuring.
The capital of SME BANK and IBANK as of end-June 2015 has fallen
short of
minimum requirements, but they benefit from regulatory
forbearance. However, SME
BANK estimates that its capital ratio has exceeded the minimum
requirement in
3Q15 due to a capital injection from the Ministry of Finance.
The three banks'
NPLs are also significantly higher than at other state-owned
policy banks, which
reflects stresses in certain parts of the economy and is a
function of the
policy roles they perform. Fitch does not see the weakness in
their financial
profiles as an indication of the government will have reduced
propensity to
support them.
Fitch expects any improvement in NPL ratios and capital
positions to be gradual,
and regulatory forbearance to continue even as their supervision
shifts to the
Bank of Thailand from the Ministry of Finance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs and Support Rating Floor (assigned to EXIM and IBANK)
would be changed
to the same extent as any changes in Thailand's sovereign
rating. The National
ratings assigned to these banks would, however, not be impacted
by any changes
to the sovereign rating, as the sovereign would still have the
lowest default
risk in the country.
Any reduction in the sovereign's propensity to support any of
the banks could be
negative for their Support Ratings and lead to a downgrade on
both international
and national scales. For example, a material reduction in the
state's
shareholding, or a change in legal status, could be indicative
of reduced state
support and lead to a downgrade. Any indication that the state
is not prepared
to contribute to the recapitalisation and/or restructuring of
SME BANK and IBANK
could also be negative. However, Fitch views this as unlikely in
the short to
medium term.
IBANK's restructuring plans could lead to changes in its
shareholding structure,
although no clear indications are available. Fitch does not at
the moment
expect any changes in its legal status as a state policy bank.
After the
restructuring is complete, IBANK's ratings would depend on the
influence (and
strength) of any new shareholders, its continued policy role,
and the importance
of state linkages.
The rating actions are as follows:
BAAC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
EXIM:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at 2
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
GH BANK
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
IBANK:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at 2
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
SME BANK:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (EXIM and IBANK International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Parson Singha, CFA (IBANK National Ratings)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh (BAAC)
Director
+662 108 0152
Trin Siriwutiset (GH BANK)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (EXIM National Ratings and SME Bank)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Secondary Analysts:
Parson Singha, CFA (IBANK International Ratings, SME BANK)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Patchara Sarayudh (EXIM National Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0152
Trin Siriwutiset (IBANK National Ratings, BAAC)
+662 108 0154
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (EXIM International Ratings and GH
BANK)
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
