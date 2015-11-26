(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
AzInsurance OJSC
(AzInsurance) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of
'B+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects high investment risk on AzInsurance's
balance sheet, the
correspondingly weak capital position on a Fitch risk-adjusted
basis, demanding
profit repatriation by its shareholder, and material exposure to
catastrophe
risk. The rating also takes into account of a strong market
position and related
strong profitability, mainly from AzInsurance's core insurance
operations.
AzInsurance has significant concentration risk. Cash and bank
deposits with
related party banks accounted for 56% of AzInsurance's
investments at end-2014,
leading to high affiliated investment leverage of 69%. The other
significant
concentration is the covered bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund
(BBB-/Stable), a
government agency, which represented 31% of the insurer's
investments at
end-2014.
AzInsurance is owned by a local businessman and benefits from
its strong ties
with Gilan Holding, a large diversified local group managing
projects in
construction, banking, tourism and other industries. The insurer
holds an
exclusive position in a few segments of the local insurance
sector and has high
bargaining power. This exclusive position translates into strong
underwriting
profitability. In 2010-2014 its average combined ratio was 51%,
supported by low
acquisition costs. Its return on average equity (ROAE) for this
period was a
strong 53%, driven by underwriting profit, albeit declining to
35% by 2014.
Since 2013 the shareholder has started to take sizeable
dividends. The ratio of
dividends paid in 2013-2015-to the net profit of 2012-2014 was
99%. Fitch
understands from management that the shareholder takes into
account the
insurer's robust regulatory capital position (solvency margin at
537% at
end-2014) when deciding on dividend policy.
Based on Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model, AzInsurance's
risk-adjusted
capital score is below 'somewhat weak' based on 2014 results,
and unchanged from
2013. Its risk-adjusted capitalisation benefits from fairly low
premium volumes
but is constrained by the large concentration and fairly low
quality of the
investment portfolio.
Azerbaijan is exposed to natural catastrophic risks, with the
worst scenario
being an earthquake in Baku, the largest city of the country.
AzInsurance covers
domestic homeowners' property risks (a compulsory line) and is
also exposed
through its commercial portfolio in Baku. According to an
independent assessment
made at end-2013, a 1-in-250 year earthquake could result in
AZN39m (USD37m)
gross loss for AzInsurance. Currently available reinsurance
protection would
cover up to USD15m.
AzInsurance is a major Azerbaijani non-life insurer,
underwriting both the
commercial and retail businesses. It has a particularly strong
presence in the
insurance of imported cargo, the 'green card' segment of the
motor third-party
liability insurance, and compulsory homeowners' property
insurance. Positively,
even excluding the most profitable cargo line (30% of gross
written premium in
2014), AzInsurance still generates significant underwriting
profit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improved quality and diversification of the investment portfolio
and reduced
pressure of asset risks on the risk-adjusted capital position
could lead to an
upgrade. Conversely, capital depletion due to investment losses
could result in
a downgrade.
Strong premium growth accompanied by sound underwriting
profitability and
improving diversification across business lines could lead to an
upgrade.
Strengthening of the underwriting claims settlement, reserving
and other risk
management processes as part of growth management would also be
positive rating
factors. Conversely, a weakening of the underwriting performance
could result in
a downgrade.
A significant weakening of the insurer's market position or its
bargaining power
could also result in a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
