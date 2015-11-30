(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Thai Banks
here
BANGKOK, November 29 (Fitch) The operating environment remains
challenging for
the Thai banking sector, and Fitch expects asset quality to
deteriorate further
in 2016. However, bank ratings generally remain supported by the
sufficient
loan-loss reserve buffers and solid capitalisation.
Fitch believes that the SME loans and unsecured personal
consumer lending
segments are particularly at risk. Both of these segments have
seen more rapid
credit growth recently, and are vulnerable to weaknesses in the
overall economy.
Several regulatory initiatives will come into effect in 2016,
including the full
implementation of a deposit insurance regime and additional
Basel III
requirements on liquidity and capital. However, these are not
expected to
materially impact the sector.
The report "2016 Outlook: Thai Banks " is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link in this media release.
Contact:
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.